The question hung in the air during the Cottonwood Heights City Council meeting June 7. Runners have been participating in the Big Cottonwood Marathon for the past decade. The horn is blown toward the top of Big Cottonwood Canyon early in the morning. Runners then follow the curves of the canyon down to Wasatch Boulevard arriving on Fort Union Boulevard. Continuing west, runners race along Fort Union Boulevard, downhill toward the finish line staged in the Union Park Center (between 1300 East and Union Park Avenue).

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO