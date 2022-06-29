Davis' 3-run blast lifts Mud Hens over Louisville Bats 3-2

Toledo’s Brendon Davis clubbed a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning as the Mud Hens held on to defeat the Louisville Bats 3-2 on Tuesday at Fifth Third Field.

The blast was the fourth of the season for Davis, the third baseman and cleanup hitter, and helped Toledo improve to 38-33 with a series-opening win.

Louisville got on the board first in the top of the third inning as Cristian Santana’s sacrifice fly brought home Lorenzo Cedrola.

After five shutout innings, the Mud Hens finally got to Bats starter Justin Nicolino (1-3) in the sixth. Zack Short led off with a single and Akil Baddoo doubled to center field, advancing Short to third.

Phillip Diehl replaced Nicolino, but immediately surrendered a first-pitch, opposite-field homer to Davis to left field.

Toledo starter Elvin Rodriguez went five innings, scattering seven hits and two walks with one strikeout.

Ricardo Pinto and Luis Castillo (3-1, three strikeouts), the winning pitcher, each pitched scoreless sixth and seventh innings, respectively, before the Bats mounted a charge in the eighth inning.

Reliever Brian Garcia walked Alejo Lopez and Santana on 10 pitches to start, got a fly out, but surrendered an RBI single to Stuart Fairchild, pulling Louisville within 3-2 with two on and one out.

Derek Law relieved Garcia and struck out the next two batters to end the threat. Law pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with one strikeout for his 15th save of the season.

Baddoo and Kerry Carpenter each had multi-hit games for Toledo.

The Mud Hens host Louisville (27-45) at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday for the second of a six-game series.