Incumbent Lundeen leads in GOP primary for state Senate District 9

State Sen. Paul Lundeen, a high-ranking member of the Republican legislative caucus, is poised to easily beat his primary challenger, according to the unofficial tally of early ballots.

Incumbent Lundeen, R-Monument, maintained a strong lead over political newcomer and retired Air Force Lt. Col. Lynda Zamora Wilson Tuesday night, receiving 68.51% and 31.49% of the votes in Senate District 9 respectively. Over 24,800 votes were counted as of 10:30 p.m.

As the expected winner of the Republican primary, Lundeen will likely go on to win the general election, given the dominance of Republican voters in the district — though he will still need to defeat Democratic candidate Arik Dougherty in November, who ran uncontested in his party’s primary.

This is the first time Lundeen — who is a favorite to become Senate president if Republicans flip the chamber — has faced a primary challenge during his nearly eight-year career in the Colorado legislature. Lundeen ran unopposed in the Republican primaries for the 2014 and 2016 House elections, as well as in his most recent 2018 Senate election.

The battle to represent Senate District 9 is among the most contentious primary contests this year, and one of only three contested primaries for state Senate seats.

Wilson won more votes than Lundeen during the Colorado Republican Party’s state assembly on April 9. Though both candidates received more than 30% of the votes and, therefore, made it to the ballot, Wilson secured 52% compared to Lundeen’s 48%, the Glendale Cherry Creek Chronicle reported.

The race was also the most expensive contested primary for the state Senate, with the two candidates raising over $90,000 as of Tuesday morning, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office. Lundeen hauled in the vast majority of those funds, accounting for nearly $82,000 of the total.

Senate District 9 is contained in El Paso County, covering the northwest corner including Monument, Palmer Lake and part of Colorado Springs. Among the district’s active registered voters, 38.8% are Republican, 15.2% are Democrat and 44.4% are unaffiliated, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Lundeen told Colorado Politics that his top priorities if elected are lowering the cost of living, improving public safety and giving parents greater authority over their children’s education.

Here’s how the other two state Senate races are shaking up, based on the unofficial early tally:

State Rep. Tony Exum Sr. is ahead of Colorado Springs City Councilwoman Yolanda Avila in the Democratic primary race for Senate District 11, leading with 54.51% of the vote to Avila’s 45.49%. If he wins, Exum, who is term limited in the House, will battle Republican Sen. Dennis Hisey to fill the vacant southeastern Colorado Springs seat — one of the most politically competitive districts in the state, comprised of over 50% unaffiliated voters.

First-time candidate Tom Kim is leading the Republican primary race for Senate District 27 in Arapahoe County, holding 70.04% of the vote, compared to his opponent JulieMarie Shepherd Macklin’s 29.96%. Kim, managing director of r2 Advisors, is fighting for the nomination with the former Aurora Public Schools board member after redistricting left the seat with no incumbent. However, Democratic state Rep. Tom Sullivan — currently serving House District 37 — is also vying for the seat, running uncontested in his primary.

Watch: Former gubernatorial chief of staff on primary results

Watch: KUSA coverage of primary election