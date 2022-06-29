ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Joe O'Dea rolls over Ron Hanks in GOP primary for Colorado's US Senate seat

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Republican business owner Joe O'Dea jumped out to an early lead Tuesday night over state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City, in the Colorado primary to decide who takes on Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.

In preliminary, unofficial returns, O'Dea, the owner of a construction company, held a 10-point lead over Hanks, whose underfunded campaign has been bolstered by unprecedented heavy spending by Democrats.

"It’s the dawn of a new day in the colorado GOP," state Rep. Colin Larson, R-Ken Caryl, told Colorado Politics after the Associated Press declared O'Dea had won the primary about 30 minutes after polls closed.

"Joe O'Dea is exactly what the people of Colorado want, and Michael Bennet and Joe Biden are probably wishing they saved their 10 million bucks for the general, because they’re going to need it."

Outside groups aligned with Democrats spent at least $4 million on TV ads attacking O'Dea and calling Hanks "too conservative for Colorado" in what appears to have been a bid to boost the candidate Democrats believed would pose less competition to Bennet, who is seeking a third term.

Millions more have been spent by anonymous groups on mailers comparing O'Dea and Hanks in what appears to be an attempt to sway the GOP's most conservative voters toward Hanks.

The wealthy O'Dea poured at least $2 million into his own campaign and outspent Hanks by more than 10-to-1 through the most recent reporting period earlier this month.

In a fundraising email sent shortly after O'Dea claimed victory in the primary, Bennet slammed the GOP nominee's opposition to any additional gun control measures and support for national Republican proposals to cut funding for Social Security and Medicare.

"[W]e know who Joe O’Dea is," Bennet said in the email. "He’s given his own campaign seven-figures so he could buy his way onto the ballot, then he dumped more cash into attack ads to try and win this seat. He’s out of step with Coloradans, and he’ll be a rubber stamp for Rick Scott — who wants to raise taxes for low-income folks and seniors — and Mitch McConnell."

National GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel congratulated O'Dea and the other winners of Colorado's Republican primaries and took a swing at their Democratic opponents in a statement.

"The policies of Colorado Democrats like Jared Polis and Michael Bennet have led to soaring inflation, record-high gas prices, and violent crime reaching a 25-year high," she said. "Coloradans are ready to take a new direction away from the failures of Joe Biden and Colorado Democrats.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dfgzi_0gP84G1S00

A spokesman for the state Democratic Party called O'Dea too extreme for Colorado voters.

“Joe O’Dea is hanging on by a thread after a tumultuous, costly primary where he highlighted his far-right positions that are out of step with Coloradans," Nico Delgado said in a statement.

"O’Dea proved that he would be a reliable vote for MAGA Republicans to enact their dangerous agenda. Colorado Republicans are fractured while Democrats are united and ready to re-elect Senator Michael Bennet in November.”

Following a string of wins by Democrats up and down the ticket, Colorado isn't considered the battleground state it was a decade ago and national forecasters have yet to rate Bennet's reelection bid as competitive, but Republicans are banking that President Joe underwater approval ratings will be a drag on the incumbent.

Bennet won election to his second term by about 5 points in 2016, the same year Democrat Hillary Clinton carried the state by a slightly wider margin.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney is 28 POINTS behind her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman: 70% of Republican Rep's party's voters in Wyoming view her unfavorably as she faces an uphill battle to keep her seat

Another congressional term for Liz Cheney is looking less and less likely as Republicans in her home state of Wyoming continue to turn on her after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and joined the Democrat-led select committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. Just 28 percent of Wyoming Republican...
WYOMING STATE
The Veracity Report

New AP Report: Since Biden Inauguration, More Than 1 Million Democrats Officially Switch to Republican

Some party changing is always normal, but it has been decades since the migration has been so one-sided. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Hill, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, Axios, and ABC Networks.
Vox

2 winners and 3 losers from the Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Utah, and New York primaries

The last big primaries of June took place on Tuesday as voters in Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, Illinois, New York, Mississippi, and South Carolina headed to the polls. Former President Donald Trump’s election lies were, once again, on the ballot in several Republican primaries, while progressives faced off against moderates in key Democratic districts. Tuesday’s contests also included some tight gubernatorial match-ups, face-offs between Republican and Democratic incumbents due to redistricting, and some surprising runoffs in the South.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Fox News

Biden hastily ends press conference as reporters shout questions: ‘I’m out of here’

President Biden hastily ended a press conference on Thursday, turning his back as reporters shouted questions and declaring, "I’m out of here." Biden answered several questions from a pre-determined list of reporters during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, following the NATO Summit before he said, "All right, guys," and attempted to wrap things up. Multiple reporters still wanted to ask questions, and someone in the crowd promised to be quick, but Biden shut it down nonetheless.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Bennet
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Republican Primaries#Politics State#Election State#Gop#Democratic#Democrats#Colorado Politics#The Associated Press
The Independent

Lauren Boebert beats primary challenger in Colorado’s 3rd district

Representative Lauren Boebert beat back a Republican primary challenger in Colorado’s 3rd district, beating back a Republican primary challenger. Republican state Senator Don Coram challenged Ms Boebert despite her history of inflammatory remarks and antics since beating incumbent Representative Scott Tipton in a primary challenge in 2020. Ms Boebert gained notoriety for being one of former president Donald Trump’s biggest devotees in the House of Representatives, alongside Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina. Ahead of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, Ms Boebert said “Today is 1776” and...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Trump praises Texas GOP for extreme platform denying Biden won 2020 election

Posting on his bespoke “free speech” platform Truth Social, former president Donald Trump has praised the Texas Republican Party for passing an extreme platform this past weekend that included a resolution that the 2020 election was stolen.The wording adopted as one of the platform’s two resolutions read: “We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.“We strongly urge all Republicans to work to ensure election integrity and to show up to vote in November of 2022, bring...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

Colorado Secretary of State Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Joe O’Dea defeats Ron Hanks in Republican Senate primary

Denver construction CEO Joe O’Dea is poised to be the Colorado Republican Party’s nominee for U.S. Senate in November after prevailing in a head-to-head primary contest with far-right state Rep. Ron Hanks. With nearly 500,000 ballots counted, O’Dea led Hanks by a 10-point margin Tuesday night, according to unofficial results. The Associated Press called the […] The post Joe O’Dea defeats Ron Hanks in Republican Senate primary appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy