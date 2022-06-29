ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA County COVID hospitalizations climb back over 800

By CBSLA Staff
The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals passed 800 Tuesday after falling as low as 209 back in April.

According to the latest state figures released Tuesday, there are currently 807 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals. Of those patients, 68 are being treated in intensive care.

On Saturday, the state reported 762 COVID-positive patients in L.A. County hospitals, with 76 being treated in intensive care.

According to Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, about 60% of COVID-positive patients were actually admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus while being admitted.

Meanwhile Tuesday, the county reported more than 3,671 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths. The county reported 5,852 infections from Saturday, 4,761 from Sunday and 3,110 for Monday.

The new cases brought the county's caseload to 3,105,867 and the death toll to 32,316.

Under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics, the county could move to the "high" level of virus activity if the rate of new hospital admissions reaches 10 per 100,000 residents.

County health officials believe the county could reach the "high" category by mid-July if rates continue.

If the county stays at the high level for two weeks, a new indoor mask mandate will be imposed.

