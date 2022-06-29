ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Bonnaroo Friday: PHOTO GALLERY

musicfestnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Rish of Von Reisch Photography was our man in the stands and all...

musicfestnews.com

wcte.org

WCTE to Broadcast & Stream 51st Annual Smithville Fiddlers' Jamboree

WCTE PBS Broadcasts and Streams the 51st Annual Smithville Fiddlers’ Jamboree on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2. Cookeville, Tenn. - WCTE PBS will air both nights of the 51st Annual Smithville Fiddlers’ Jamboree on Friday, July 1, from 7-11 p.m., and Saturday, July 2, from 5-11 p.m. The event on Saturday will air live statewide on Tennessee PBS stations.
SMITHVILLE, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Bill Dance visits his hometown

Lynchburg native and professional angler and television host Bill Dance travelled with family last week for a visit. An annual trip for the past three years, Dance and family have travelled from their home outside of Memphis to see his home place. The Dance family stays in an Air B&B across Mulberry Creek, walking distance from the Lynchburg square, during their stay. The Dance family met with local friends for a delicious family-style dinner at Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House and visited the jail museum, where there is a display sharing information on his Lynchburg roots. His daughter, Pamela, shared how nice it is to visit Lynchburg. “Growing up, I heard so many stories of my dad’s youth here in Moore County. It’s special to visit the spots that were the setting of his childhood,” Pamela said.
LYNCHBURG, TN
WSMV

Independence Day celebrations in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Around the country, Americans are getting ready to get the family together for BBQs, fireworks, and summer fun for the 4th of July on Monday. In Middle Tennessee, some are starting the festivities off early on Friday. The following are events happening Friday in and around the region:
NASHVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Manchester Independence Day celebration set for July 4th; Thunder Radio to broadcast patriotic music for fireworks

Manchester Parks and Recreation Department has announced its annual Independence Day celebration will be held on July 4th at Rotary Park. Provided for free will be live music and a spectacular fireworks show. Thunder Radio (107.9 FM, 1320 AM) will broadcast patriotic music to go along with fireworks at 9 p.m. The live music starts at 7 p.m. with The Spazmatics performing at Rotary Amphitheatre.
MANCHESTER, TN
Sidelines

MTSU Mourns Death of University Trustee Darrell Freeman Sr.

Middle Tennessee State University alum and Trustee Darrell Freeman Sr. died on the evening of June 28 at his home in Brentwood. He was 57 years old. In a press release, Freeman’s family described his death as “a serious illness” and asked for prayers and privacy as they mourn.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Christian non-profit purchases Renaissance Center

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - David Rives Ministries, a Christian non-profit focusing on media outreach, recently purchased The Renaissance Center in Dickson, TN. The facility will soon be known as The Wonders Center & Science Museum and will house a science museum and the television studios Genesis Science Network. In addition, David Rives Ministries will be moving its operations from its existing 12,000 square-foot facilities in Lewisburg, TN, to the more than 100,000 square-foot building.
DICKSON, TN
WSMV

LIST: Burn bans across Middle Tennessee area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the region continues to dry out, several towns and counties have banned any open burning until significant rainfall arrives. Here is a list of several cities in the Middle Tennessee area that have no burn orders currently in place, which includes fireworks for some towns with the 4th of July approaching:
BRENTWOOD, TN
Rutherford Source

Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for Samuel Q Edwards

UPDATE June 28 – A Nashville arrest warrant charging Samuel Edwards with the attempted murder of Hendersonville Officer Cameron Ferrell has been issued. This photo of Edwards was taken earlier this month after his arrest in Putnam County that involved a crash. See Edwards? 📞 911. A #TNBlueAlert...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
John M. Dabbs

Stevie Nicks Shuts Down Bonnaroo Festival - Running Late and Giving It Up

Stevie Nicks shuts down Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022John Dabbs/Photographer. The first woman to close the Bonnaroo Festival happens to be the reigning Queen of Rock and Roll. This honor is a tribute to women and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and its theme of inclusion. Nicks arrived on stage 15 minutes late while the crowds were semi-entertained and teased with flickering lights on stage and a camera showing random views of the crowd so patrons could see themselves. There were a few exposed parts shown to the crowd from daring fans waiting on the performance to begin - all in fun.
MANCHESTER, TN
progressivegrocer.com

Food City Opens New Store in Tennessee

Food City is welcoming shoppers to a new store in East Ridge, Tenn., as part of its expansion in that state. The 54,000-plus-square-foot location opened last week in the town east of Chattanooga and just north of the Georgia state line. The recently constructed store at 3636 Ringgold Road is...
EAST RIDGE, TN
fox8live.com

Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - First responders in Tennessee rescued a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month. Police responded to a call for a welfare check on the evening of June 13 after a woman in a Kroger parking lot said she saw a woman acting strangely.
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Shelbyville Names New Head Football Coach

Jud Dryden has been named the new head football coach for the Shelbyville Golden Eagles. Dryden has been serving as defensive coordinator for Shelbyville for the past three seasons. Last week Josh Puckett stepped down as head coach after he accepted the baseball head coaching job at Haywood High in...
SHELBYVILLE, TN

