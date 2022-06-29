Bonnaroo Friday: PHOTO GALLERY

Lynchburg native and professional angler and television host Bill Dance travelled with family last week for a visit. An annual trip for the past three years, Dance and family have travelled from their home outside of Memphis to see his home place. The Dance family stays in an Air B&B across Mulberry Creek, walking distance from the Lynchburg square, during their stay. The Dance family met with local friends for a delicious family-style dinner at Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House and visited the jail museum, where there is a display sharing information on his Lynchburg roots. His daughter, Pamela, shared how nice it is to visit Lynchburg. “Growing up, I heard so many stories of my dad’s youth here in Moore County. It’s special to visit the spots that were the setting of his childhood,” Pamela said.

LYNCHBURG, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO