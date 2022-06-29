ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel Park, PA

Ex-wife of man suspected of murdering Bethel Park woman in 2019 speaks out

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwjoG_0gP7xZh600

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It has been nearly three years since police say Jaime Feden was lured from her Bethel Park home to Las Vegas under the guise of house hunting. Feden would never make it back from that trip. She was murdered in the Nevada desert, and investigators say John Chapman is the man responsible.

COVID-19 put most of the court proceedings on the backburner, but now, according to key witnesses, the case is moving forward.

Kelly Murray was married to John Chapman for seven years. She says everything about their marriage was a lie. Last week, she tells Channel 11, she got an unexpected knock on the door.

“I had two defense attorneys come out from Vegas to see me,” Kelly Murray tells Channel 11′s Amy Hudak.

Murray says the defense team asked for pictures from her marriage to Chapman.

“They kind of wanted to know the history I had with him,” Murray added. “From what they told me, they are seeking a trial for May of next year; however, the federal court is attempting to seek the death penalty. If that happens, it could be longer.”

Murray says she is prepared to be subpoenaed and she wants to take the stand for the prosecution.

“It will give me the satisfaction for him to see me testify against him and show everybody who he was and what kind of wrong he did,” Murray adds. “That would be amazing.”

Murray says her marriage ended in the same place Jaime Feden was murdered — Vegas. Murray says the feds knocked on the door to the hotel where they were staying because Chapman was wrapped up in a tax fraud scheme.

“The next day, he told me he was going to take the car for an oil change and he’d be right back,” Murray said. “He never came back.”

Now, she says she questions everything about her seven-year marriage, like Chapman’s fabricated career in the CIA, and wonders how many more secrets could be hidden. She tries not to think about the discovery she made in their closet.

“What I found in the Ziplocs were women’s underwear,” Murray said. “They were in separate little bags. I’m assuming they had names on them, but it’s been so long.”

She wonders if there are more victims. It’s something investigators are asking and committed to getting to the bottom of.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Father kills himself after finding toddler dead in car Police said it appeared the child was left in the car for as many as three hours. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ferrante loses appeal in 2013 poisoning death of his wife

A former University of Pittsburgh neuroresearcher convicted of poisoning his wife with cyanide lost his appeal in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. Robert Ferrante, 73, who is serving a sentence of life in prison without parole at the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale, was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing his wife, Dr. Autumn Klein, in April 2013.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethel, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
State
Nevada State
Bethel Park, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Bethel Park, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rostraver restaurant closed under deal with district attorney

A popular Rostraver restaurant and tavern that was the site of a double shooting early Sunday morning has been closed. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Friday in Rostraver her office reached an agreement with owner Debra Hardy Maley to permanently close Sweeney’s Steakhouse at 1713 Rostraver Road, before the July 4 holiday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police accuse Arnold man of selling drugs after crack, scales found in Cheez-It box during raid

An Arnold man was accused of dealing drugs after police said they found nearly 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine, scales, guns and cash when they raided his home. Aaron Robert Hughes Jr., 37, of the 1700 block of Constitution Boulevard was charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
ARNOLD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Defense Attorneys#Violent Crime#Channel 11
CBS Pittsburgh

Man charged in Westmoreland County crime spree to stand trial

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -  A local man accused in a bizarre crime spree will stand trial. Alex Kerestesy allegedly destroyed a hotel lobby, stole a cart full of items from a drug store and walked off with it wearing only his underwear. Kerestesy said he didn't mean any harm and has mental health issues. But police say he admitted to using drugs before the incidents."I just want to say this whole thing was just a misunderstanding. That's all I can say for now," he said heading into his preliminary hearing on robbery and assault charges after his alleged crime spree...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Pittsburgh

Argument on Allegheny River Walk ends in shots fired

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More information has emerged about a shooting downtown earlier this week. According to police, two parents were arguing on the Allegheny River Walk and then the argument escalated. The woman and man were arguing when it escalated and the woman pulled out a gun, firing at him twice. He said he didn't have a gun on him at the time. Now the two are facing charges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
115K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy