Ex-wife of man suspected of murdering Bethel Park woman in 2019 speaks out

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It has been nearly three years since police say Jaime Feden was lured from her Bethel Park home to Las Vegas under the guise of house hunting. Feden would never make it back from that trip. She was murdered in the Nevada desert, and investigators say John Chapman is the man responsible.

COVID-19 put most of the court proceedings on the backburner, but now, according to key witnesses, the case is moving forward.

Kelly Murray was married to John Chapman for seven years. She says everything about their marriage was a lie. Last week, she tells Channel 11, she got an unexpected knock on the door.

“I had two defense attorneys come out from Vegas to see me,” Kelly Murray tells Channel 11′s Amy Hudak.

Murray says the defense team asked for pictures from her marriage to Chapman.

“They kind of wanted to know the history I had with him,” Murray added. “From what they told me, they are seeking a trial for May of next year; however, the federal court is attempting to seek the death penalty. If that happens, it could be longer.”

Murray says she is prepared to be subpoenaed and she wants to take the stand for the prosecution.

“It will give me the satisfaction for him to see me testify against him and show everybody who he was and what kind of wrong he did,” Murray adds. “That would be amazing.”

Murray says her marriage ended in the same place Jaime Feden was murdered — Vegas. Murray says the feds knocked on the door to the hotel where they were staying because Chapman was wrapped up in a tax fraud scheme.

“The next day, he told me he was going to take the car for an oil change and he’d be right back,” Murray said. “He never came back.”

Now, she says she questions everything about her seven-year marriage, like Chapman’s fabricated career in the CIA, and wonders how many more secrets could be hidden. She tries not to think about the discovery she made in their closet.

“What I found in the Ziplocs were women’s underwear,” Murray said. “They were in separate little bags. I’m assuming they had names on them, but it’s been so long.”

She wonders if there are more victims. It’s something investigators are asking and committed to getting to the bottom of.

