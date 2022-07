North Tacoma has one of the best neighborhoods in the South Puget Sound region: the Proctor District. Rows of historic homes run along the outer rim of the district, and a bustling business center is its beating heart. Grit City has some shine when it comes to Proctor, not only in its assortment of upscale shopping and dining options, but also in the friendly faces of visitors and residents alike.

TACOMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO