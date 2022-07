After nine years as the Human Resources Specialist for the Siuslaw School District, Jennie Dietz will be leaving at the end of July. Dietz says leaving will be — quote — “bittersweet”, but she is making a career change and will be starting nursing school soon. Filling the open position will be Rick Medders. Medders has been working as an educational aide at Siuslaw Middle School for the past year. But he brings the experiences of a lengthy career in the Human Resources department at tech giant Intel Corporation. Siuslaw Superintendent Andy Grzeskowiak said Medders will work the month of July alongside Dietz getting acquainted with district employment procedures.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO