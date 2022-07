TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 conference has officially revealed its new Commissioner, Brett Yormark. Yormark is the conference’s fifth Commissioner, succeeding Bob Bowlsby, who announced he’d be stepping down from the role back in April after a decade with the conference. Bowlsby will be transitioning to an interim role with the Big 12, which will be determined between him and the new Commissioner.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO