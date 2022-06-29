ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor, WI

Sevastopol Home Destroyed in Sunday Fire

By Myles Dannhausen Jr.
Door County Pulse
 3 days ago

A home in Sevastopol was a total loss after a fire Sunday morning. The Egg Harbor Fire Department was dispatched at 9:58 am to a home at 6072 Windsong Bluff Dr. near Carlsville. By the time the first truck arrived 12 minutes later, the fire was already shooting through...

doorcountypulse.com

Carlsville home lost in fire

A stray ember from a burn barrel is to blame for a two-story summer home in Carlsville burning down on Sunday. Egg Harbor Fire Department was paged just before 10 a.m. for a grass fire near Windsong Bluff Drive. The call escalated minutes later when it was learned that the house was on fire. With flames visible from a responding firefighter, Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald said he had to activate the 3rd Box Alarm of Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), which means every Door County department and fire departments from Brown and Kewaunee counties were called to assist. Flames were shooting out of the top floor of the home shortly after the first crews arrived at approximately 10:10 a.m. Firefighters would later have to establish water fill sites at the Carlsville Fire Station and Tractor Supply in Sturgeon Bay so there would be enough water to fight the blaze. After 100,000 gallons of water and 100 gallons of foam, the fire was under control after 12 p.m., and the scene was cleared just before 3:30 p.m.
