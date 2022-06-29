ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Sheriff Mike Ezell defeats Congressman Steven Palazzo in the Runoff Election

By WXXV Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell defeats Congressman Steven Palazzo in the 4th Congressional District runoff election....

Jackson County Board of Supervisors holds redistricting public hearing

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing to give citizens of the county an opportunity to provide input into the process of redistricting for the board of supervisors, election commissioners, justice court judges, and constables. The boardroom was packed with concerned Jackson County citizens interested in viewing...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Municipal League Conference in Biloxi

The 92nd Mississippi Municipal League annual conference is taking place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Convention Center. Representatives from almost every city in the state have converged on the Coast for work sessions this week. It’s an annual event to exchange information and recognize progress on existing programs. Today,...
BILOXI, MS
Family seeking justice in Kevin Slater case

Twenty-three years have passed and the family of Kevin Slater is still mourning his death. To help solve this case and bring justice to their loved one, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers and the family have increased the reward money to $5,000. Charnique Slater Jones sits flipping through a photo album,...
GULFPORT, MS
41st Wesson Memorial Run on Fourth of July

It’s almost time to lace up for the 41st Wesson Memorial Run. This two-mile run is a 4th of July tradition, sponsored by the Gulf Coast YMCA in Ocean Springs and the Gulf Coast Running Club. Doug Walker from the Y is in studio with more.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
New program supports oyster industry

A relatively new off-bottom aquaculture industry for harvesting oysters is developing across the Gulf of Mexico and USM is looking to support it with a new program. SOAR, which stands for ‘Supporting Oyster Aquaculture and Restoration,’ is designed to build resilience into the shellfish industry through innovation, conservation, and economic development.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Shepard State Park in Gautier makes upgrades to location

Shepard State Park in Gautier has made several upgrades to the park recently and News 25 was able to catch up with Mayor Casey Vaughan to learn about all the new amenities. One of the most recent renovations at the park is the widening of the roughly ten miles of natural trails. The park has made each trail at least eight feet wide to give more space to hikers and cyclists. This project cost $11,550 with about $8,000 of the funds paid through Tidelands Funds.
GAUTIER, MS
Two die in house fire on Bell Creek Road

Two people injured in a house fire this morning on Bell Creek Road have died. Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the deaths to WXXV. Family members at the scene told WXXV that both people had been sent to the a hospital with injuries. The home sustained damage in one...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
6/29 – Rob Knight’s “Wet Pattern Ahead” Afternoon Forecast

At the surface, a nearly stationary frontal boundary remains just to the northwest of our area. To the north of that boundary, high pressure extended from New England to Oklahoma with a drier air mass. Locally, onshore flow will push isolated showers and thunderstorms onshore this morning from the sounds between Slidell and Pascagoula, where they are quickly dissipating. The western Gulf of Mexico disturbance will gradually move onshore along the middle or upper Texas coast over the next 36 to 48 hours, then lift slowly northward. While there doesn’t appear to be large scale forcing mechanisms to focus t-storm development, there’ll be plenty of moisture, instability and differential heating available for t-storms development during the day especially during maximum heating. That’ll be late morning or early afternoon through early evening over land, and late night (nocturnal) over marine areas. This will be the case through Friday.
PASCAGOULA, MS
Wilkes Bridge to reopen to 4 lanes next week

Good news, South Mississippi! The Wilkes Bridge will reopen to four lanes of traffic next week. Gulfport Police tweeted out that the bridge will be closed next week on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. They followed that statement by saying the closures will allow the bridge...
GULFPORT, MS
#Election Local#The Republican Party#Democratic
Biloxi PD warns of phone scam claiming to be Biloxi officers

The Biloxi Police Department is alerting the public of a phone scam where scammers claim to be an officer with the Biloxi Police Department. They call unsuspecting victims, telling them they have legal documents that require immediate attention or they have a warrant due to unpaid fines. During these calls,...
BILOXI, MS
6/28 – Rob Martin’s “Showers Get More Widespread” Tuesday Night Forecast

George and Stone counties again received the heaviest showers today. Spotty downpours popped up again, an increasing trend as we head through the week. Broad low pressure over the western gulf combined with high pressure over the southeast will continue that moist flow off the gulf. This, combined with a diffuse, stalled front over the area will be a daily trigger mechanism for afternoon/evening downpours. We’re down about 8 inches in rainfall for the calendar year, so we can certainly use this rain.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
Biloxi Police investigating body found in harbor

Biloxi Police were called to the small craft harbor behind Hard Rock Casino early Tuesday after receiving a call about a person who fell in the water. Capt. Milton Houseman said the call came in about 1:41 a.m. He said two apparently homeless men were at the harbor when one of the men fell in and could no longer be seen.
BILOXI, MS
Coroner identifies victim in Gulfport shooting

A man killed in a shooting near Avenue C in Gulfport on Monday night has been identified. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Anthony Lavern Oatis Jr., 30, died from a single gunshot wound. An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday. Gulfport Police were called to the scene just before 7...
GULFPORT, MS
Gulfport Market at Westside Park this Saturday

It’s not your traditional farmer’s market, the Gulfport Market features arts and crafts, flowers, and fresh fruits. Here to tell us more about what you’ll find at this weekend’s market is Suzanna Paulk.
GULFPORT, MS
Giant watermelon on display at Girls Grown Watermelons in Perkinston

To catch the attention of customers driving down Highway 53 in Perkinston, a giant watermelon is sliced and on display. Vonnie and Ernest Ladner wanted to teach their grandkids about entrepreneurship so they decided to start growing watermelons. The grandkids came up with the name ‘Girls Grown Watermelons,’ and for the last four years, they have been set up selling the watermelons they have grown.
PERKINSTON, MS

