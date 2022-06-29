ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Fringe candidates taking a beating

By Pam Zubeck
Colorado Springs Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early returns in what appeared to be a light voter turnout election, the fringe candidates of the El Paso County Republican Party were taking a beating from more moderate and experienced office holders:. Dr. Leon Kelly was creaming Rae Ann Weber in the coroner race by a margin...

Colorado Springs Independent

Several fireworks displays permitted in Colorado Springs for July 4

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has issued permits for five fireworks displays for July 4, with another two pending, including the display traditionally held at Memorial Park which will move to another location. But all of those displays could be cancelled at the last minute if weather conditions raise concerns...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs Independent

Hiking Bob: Illegal trail builders are on notice, risk prosecution

The trails we all enjoy in our parks and open spaces are a mix of old legacy trails or, as is increasingly becoming common, trails that are either entirely new or re-routes of older trails. Trail building nowadays is a bit different than it was not too many years ago. Gone are the days when a trail would be built as a straight line between two points, steepness be damned. Trail building is now a more involved process. Today, many things are considered before a trail is built: steepness — which affects water run-off and trail erosion; terrain, vegetation removal; width; users; and determining whether the trail is even necessary or fits into the master plan for that tract of land.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Colorado Springs Independent

UPDATE: Arrests made in fentanyl death of toddler

UPDATE: This blog has been updated with charges pending and bond amounts of the suspects. Two people were recently arrested in connection with the Nov. 12, 2021, death of 18-month-old Cairo Jak Astacio from a fentanyl overdose. Joenny Astacio, 36, and Kira Villalba, 29, were taken into custody, the Colorado...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs Independent

Live from the backyard, it's the DownToQuest streaming house

Deep in the heart of Colorado Springs, in a suburban neighborhood that looks like so many others, the 420-friendly DownToQuest broadcasts from a detached garage studio. Through a Comcast Business cable internet line, the crew of this adults-only streaming house play a variety of video games online and dab with viewers around the world, whom they call questers, 24 hours a day.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

