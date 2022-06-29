Fringe candidates taking a beating

The trails we all enjoy in our parks and open spaces are a mix of old legacy trails or, as is increasingly becoming common, trails that are either entirely new or re-routes of older trails. Trail building nowadays is a bit different than it was not too many years ago. Gone are the days when a trail would be built as a straight line between two points, steepness be damned. Trail building is now a more involved process. Today, many things are considered before a trail is built: steepness — which affects water run-off and trail erosion; terrain, vegetation removal; width; users; and determining whether the trail is even necessary or fits into the master plan for that tract of land.

