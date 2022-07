Assemblyman William Colton (D – Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, and Dyker Heights) is enraged with the DOE’s lottery high school admissions process. “In 2020 when the prior City Administration and the DOE Chancellor had announced extensive changes to the middle and high school application process, we knew that it was going to be a problem, but not to the extent where students putting their 12 choices on the application would find all 12 would be rejected! Instead, students were placed in low-performing schools or into schools that have nothing to do with their interest,” Colton stated.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO