Heavyweights might mature older but it doesn’t mean they have forever. 36-year old heavyweight contender Joe Joyce (13-0, 12 KO) has already done a lot to be proud of. The 6’6 Londoner polished off his amateur career with a 2016 Olympic silver medalist in a fight many thought he deserved to win against Tony Yoka. As a professional, he is unblemished if not incredibly active, already with wins over former titlist Bermane Stiverne and former title challenger Bryant Jennings. Joyce announced himself as a potentially serious contender when he stopped unbeaten Daniel Dubois in November 2020 but has only been in the ring once since.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO