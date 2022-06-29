ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

By The Associated Press
Porterville Recorder
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of...

www.recorderonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Single-A Florida State League Glance

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m. Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m. Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
CLEARWATER, FL
Porterville Recorder

Californians to vote on 7 ballot measures this November

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will weigh in on seven ballot measures this fall, the fewest to appear on a statewide general election ballot since 2014. Thursday was the deadline to qualify measures for the November ballot. Secretary of State Shirley Weber confirmed that seven questions will appear in November. Six are ballot initiatives that supporters gathered enough signatures to place before voters and one was placed on the ballot by the state Legislature.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Algae warning issued for California's San Luis Reservoir

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California authorities issued a danger advisory for San Luis Reservoir in Merced County on Friday due to the toxin levels of blue-green algae in the water. The Department of Water Resources said people should avoid contact with the water and avoid eating fish or shellfish...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy