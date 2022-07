GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With summer here and more people out and about downtown city officials in Greenville want to keep noise to a minimum. Officials say they have received many complaints about revving engines and excessively loud music. The city defines nuisance noise as vehicles without mufflers, horns or sirens, loud speakers, or heavy machinery depending on the time of the day.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO