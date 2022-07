GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Janelle and Dale Yatsko are a Great Falls couple that is looking to challenge the city's ban on marijuana dispensaries within city limits. "The Yatsko's have operated a small family business in the county outside of city limits for 14 years, they've got all the state licenses and they got an adult use license when that became legal in Montana," said Raph Graybill, the Yatsko's attorney.

