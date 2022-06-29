ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Sweetin praises fan support as she steps out in LA after being shoved by LAPD at abortion rights protest

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Full House” star Jodie Sweetin was seen in Los Angeles just days after she was pushed to the ground by an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department while she was protesting the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling with a group in the downtown area of the city on Saturday...

CBS News

Video shows LAPD officers shoving "Full House" actress Jodie Sweetin to the ground during protest for abortion rights

During one of many protests for abortion rights over the weekend, actress Jodie Sweetin was seen on video being shoved to the ground by Los Angeles police officers. Sweetin, best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on "Full House," was leading a group of protesters away from the freeway when the incident occurred, a journalist who captured the moment said on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salon

Jodie Sweetin, the “Full House” star who became an activist, pushed by LAPD at pro-choice protest

Police shoved actor Jodie Sweetin to the ground during a pro-choice protest in Los Angeles on Saturday, which prompts the question: Jodie Sweetin was at a pro-choice protest?. Yes. The actor, known for her work as a child star on the hugely popular sitcom "Full House," was speaking into a megaphone, addressing the crowd who had gathered on a freeway to protest the Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which ensures safe and legal abortion. When Sweetin apparently got too close to a line of LAPD officers for their comfort, several officers shoved her violently. On video footage, she can be seen being pushed forcefully by the police, and landing on her side on the concrete several feet away. Sweetin is helped up by fellow protestors and gets back on her feet quickly, although she appears unsteady.
LOS ANGELES, CA
