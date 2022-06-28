Post 297, Post 320 Freshmen split contests

It doesn’t take keen insight or vision to forecast the transportation issues that are taking form in southern Warren County and southwestern St. Charles County. The traffic is increasing, especially on weekend and holidays, as more people are visiting these areas of natural beauty and charm. The growing number of wineries, historical sites, the Katy Trail, inviting small towns and interesting places for overnight stays and, of course, restaurants are attracting more visitors. The developments planned in the Augusta area by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which are unfolding with more planned in the future, add an exclamation point to this region and will drive even more tourism. All of this development signals a need for transportation improvements.

AUGUSTA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO