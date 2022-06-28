ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific, MO

Post 297, Post 320 Freshmen split contests

By Arron Hustead husteada@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 2 days ago

They planned to play 14 innings Wednesday night, but little did they know they would get most of the way there in just one game. Union Post 297 (10-3) and Pacific Post 320 (9-6) split a freshmen level doubleheader at Pacific High School after the first game went 11...

Washington Missourian

Pacific Freshmen sweep Elsberry in doubleheader

The Pacific Post 320 Freshmen had to hang tough at the end to keep Elsberry Post 226 out of the win column Friday. Playing as the home team in the second game of a doubleheader at Elsberry Post 226, Post 320 (11-6) completed the sweep with a 13-11 win. Pacific...
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Post 320 Seniors complete sweep

The Pacific Post 320 Seniors had more breathing room in the second game Friday. Post 320 (5-7) picked up a 9-2 victory over St. Charles Post 312 (1-15), to wrap up a doubleheader sweep at Pacific High School. Pacific went down to the final at-bat to win the opening game...
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington Seniors defeat Kirkwood

Taking a break from Ninth District competition, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team edged Kirkwood Post 156 Blue Friday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 4-1, with three pitchers combining for a no-hitter. Seth Roewe, Ryan Weidle and Dane Eckhoff did not allow a hit or a walk....
KIRKWOOD, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington Freshmen win at Wentzville

Taking the lead in the fifth inning, and finishing the game in the sixth, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team returned to action Monday. Post 218 (12-8, 8-0) claimed a Ninth District win at Wentzville Post 323 (0-9 in league) Monday, 19-6. Post 218 has a 1.5-game lead over...
WENTZVILLE, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Pacific, MO
Sports
City
Union, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Pacific, MO
Washington Missourian

Union Freshmen edge De Soto in opener, 4-3

With the final out on the basepaths, the Union Post 297 Freshmen were able to hold off De Soto SMCI in the first game of a doubleheader Monday. Union (11-2) won the contest at Wildcat Ballpark, 4-3, as catcher Kasey Griffin threw out the tying run attempting to steal second base with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Post 320 Seniors clip St. Charles

A close game came down to a close play Friday in the opening round of a senior level doubleheader in Pacific. Post 320 (4-7) narrowly defeated St. Charles Post 312 (1-14), 4-3, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. In the midst of a 3-3 tie, a...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia setter Robinson named AAA newcomer of the year

St. Francis Borgia boys volleyball setter Harris Robinson received two postseason honors. Robinson, a freshman, was named the Archdiocesan Athletic Association newcomer of the year. Robinson also was named to the Class 3 District 1 team. Senior middle hitter Jason Derner was selected to the AAA second team. Robinson and...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Senior Legion Baseball — Elsberry Post 226 at Union Post 297

Union Post 297 defeated Elsberry Post 226 in a senior-level doubleheader Friday, June 24, 13-3 and 5-4. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
UNION, MO
Person
Troy Murphy
Washington Missourian

Post 218 wins at St. Peters

Washington Post 218’s Senior Legion team remained perfect in Ninth District action Thursday night, defeating St. Peters Post 313 in five innings at City Centre Park, 11-1. “Offensively, we just pecked away at them,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We had some timely hits mixed in with a few of their miscues that lead to our mercy-ruled game in five innings, but our approach was great on the night.”
SAINT PETERS, MO
Washington Missourian

Looking ahead

It doesn’t take keen insight or vision to forecast the transportation issues that are taking form in southern Warren County and southwestern St. Charles County. The traffic is increasing, especially on weekend and holidays, as more people are visiting these areas of natural beauty and charm. The growing number of wineries, historical sites, the Katy Trail, inviting small towns and interesting places for overnight stays and, of course, restaurants are attracting more visitors. The developments planned in the Augusta area by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which are unfolding with more planned in the future, add an exclamation point to this region and will drive even more tourism. All of this development signals a need for transportation improvements.
AUGUSTA, MO
Washington Missourian

Union drag show canceled

An organization that sought to use the Union City Auditorium for a drag show has canceled the event after confusion on a vote by a city committee. Nclusion Plus, a for-profit Columbia-based entertainment, education and marketing organization, sought to use the auditorium July 15. “We’re a mobile pop-up entertainment, education...
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Definition of honorable

One of the best judges to ever preside over a Franklin County courtroom passed away over the weekend. Lawyers and judges who knew Larry Davis, 87, well might even omit the “Franklin County” in the previous sentence. Judge Davis was the epitome of how a judge should conduct himself. He was the real deal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Speed limit could slow on Union's Progress Parkway

Drivers on Progress Parkway in southeastern Union could notice some changes. Members of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee voted unanimously June 21 to lower the speed limit to 30 mph from the current 40 mph. The committee, made up of members of the Board of Aldermen, also voted to restrict parking on some of the road.
UNION, MO

