ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Plains, OR

LIV Golf Has Landed in the U.S., and Its Newest Members Have More to Talk About Than Just Money

By Alex Miceli
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyOyo_0gP7l5pb00

Pro golf will never be the same after this week, writes Alex Miceli. And if you listen to the new LIV players closely, they had several talking points beyond just money ... even if it's all still mostly about money.

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. – June 28, 2022, will be a seminal moment in the golf history books.

It’s the day that an interloper, LIV Golf, landed on the shores of North America and staked a claim for what some call the soul of golf.

A quick history lesson: President James Monroe in an 1823 message to Congress outlined the Monroe Doctrine, warning European nations that the U.S. would not tolerate any further colonization of the Western Hemisphere. It has been a bedrock principal of the United States foreign policy and national security ever since.

The PGA Tour did not need a Monroe Doctrine – it had always been big enough to keep potential colonialists away from its shores. Until now.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan admitted last week that the PGA Tour cannot win an arms race if the only weapons are dollars bills, because the PGA Tour can’t compete.

But that's exactly where the PGA Tour finds itself, and as the season goes on it will slowly lose its exclusivity in the 50 states as LIV Golf will play in New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts and Florida this year.

How did we get here?

How does the PGA Tour, one of the most successful organizations in sports history, find itself in the fight for their lives?

In listening to the six newcomers to the LIV Golf Tour on Tuesday in Portland, Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Brooks Koepka, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed, it’s clear they are hardly disappointed to leave their Tour careers behind them.

Once you get past the money — which admittedly is hard to do — these players seem to like not having to work nearly as hard as they did on the PGA Tour. In some cases, they believe they have earned that right.

“What I've had to go through the last two years on my knees, the pain, the rehab, all this stuff, you realize, I need a little bit more time off,” Koepka said. “I'll be the first one to say it, it's not been an easy last couple of years, and I think having a little more break, a little more time at home to make sure I'm 100 percent before I go play in an event and don't feel like I'm forced to play right away. That was a big thing for me.”

Again, the money is a big part of this, but with the PGA Tour now starting to tap its own coffers and not only increasing purses, but creating big-money events for the elite players, the money is similar enough. So, you now must look at the intangibles when determining the best place to play.

“For me it's real simple, I'm 46. I've played 515 events, I've been on the road since 1998,” Pat Perez said of his decision to jump. “I've been on the road longer than Matt Wolff has been alive. I have an almost 4-year-old. I missed my son's birth last year. August 18, I get a call my wife's going into labor. I'm in Jersey. I'm getting ready to start the FedEx playoffs. I'm 116 on the list. I can't leave. I can't miss it. I can't get back. I can't get there and back without spending 150 grand on a private flight. I'm not doing that.”

For Perez, the changes the PGA Tour outlined last week, cutting the all-exempt tour from 125 to 70, would have affected him greatly. He finished between 70th and 125th on the FedEx Cup points list in each of the last four years, and the new rules would've effectively forced him to reapply for his card the last four years.

“I get to play seven this year and whatever else in the future,” Perez said. “It's a no-brainer for a guy my age that's been on the road. I just had three weeks off. I feel great. I couldn't be more excited about this, and that's the bottom line.”

Many players talked about their schedule, having time to heal and get prepared for the grind of the PGA Tour. Those may have been talking points, but as you listened to them, you started to believe that they believed what they were saying.

There is much to still sort out. No one knows for sure which way each of the four majors will go next year, and each player has made his decision with the understanding he may not play in a major ever again. They all seem comfortable with that decision.

Since both the DP World and PGA Tours have different rules and are under the laws of different governments, it seems that DP World Tour players to a large extent will not be prohibited from playing in DP World Tour events, but a hefty fine could be part of the rite of passage.

None of this is set in stone, especially if the courts get involved, but that has not happened yet.

And then if you are one of the older players, there is the issue of one day playing the Champions Tour.

“For me, if I were to do this for 40 years and I wanted to go back to the Champions Tour at 50, I don't see why I wouldn't be able to,” Perez said. “I'm not affecting the Champions Tour in the least. If I took four years off and I still made the money that I'd made, I'm still eligible and exempt for the Champions Tour. So, if that was a thing that came up, why would they stop me from playing?”

Comments / 2

pummel politicians
2d ago

they're bragging about 48 guys in their tournament they're all going to tee off at the same time what happens when they get 51 or 52 golfers are they going to cut the heads off of the extras?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: World Top 10 golfer will leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Another week, another huge rumour is brewing that a current top 10 player in the Official World Golf Rankings is set to leave the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. The popular 'Secret Tour Pro' account on Twitter undertands that one of the best players in the world is about to head over to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Zach Johnson all made a name for themselves at John Deere Classic. How one tournament director wooed top young talent to America's Heartland

The corn fields adjacent to John Deere headquarters in Silvis, Illinois, typically are knee-high by the 4th of July. That’s how Webb Simpson remembers them as he returns to this northwestern corner of the Land of Lincoln for the first time in a dozen years to play at TPC Deere Run in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, which is celebrating its 50th edition.
SILVIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Portland, OR
City
North Plains, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Golf Digest

Pat Perez’s ridiculous money shirt pretty much says it all

Tuesday was a watershed day in the ongoing PGA Tour-LIV Golf battle. At precisely the same time the PGA Tour announced sweeping changes to its global structure and solidified their partnership with the DP World Tour, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Pat Perez were unveiled in Portland, Oregon as LIV’s golf fresh new scalps.
PORTLAND, OR
golfmagic.com

Sergio Garcia latest quotes about LIV Golf will probably make you laugh

Sergio Garcia decided to break away from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf because it is "the future of golf". Garcia, who has now resigned his PGA Tour membership, has enjoyed a glittering career on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour winning 36 times as a professional, highlighted by one major win at the 2017 Masters.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
golfmagic.com

Jason Day FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's John Deere Classic as field dwindles

Jason Day’s struggles on the PGA Tour look to be continuing after he was forced to withdraw from the John Deere Classic with a back injury. Former World No.1 Day withdrew on Thursday and was replaced in the field by Ted Potter, according to the PGA Tour’s official communications team.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Ore#Congress#European#Pga
thecomeback.com

PGA Tour legend offers honest explanation for LIV Golf defections

Former PGA Tour golfer Curtis Strange admitted the reason why so many golfers left the PGA for the LIV: It’s the money. “You know, there’s one reason these players are going, and one reason only, and that’s the appearance money,” Strange told Fox News. “I used...
GOLF
FanSided

LIV Golf rumors: Top 10 player in the world could be next to jump

The LIV Golf tour continues to poach players off the PGA Tour, but could the next one be a top-10 player?. This broadway battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has been the center of attention for months. More golfers continue to make the switch, but the most recent rumors suggest it could be a top-10 player in the world, and that could be a defining moment for both sides.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

4 things to watch at LIV Golf's Portland stop

With more big names added to the roster and almost all the top players on the PGA TOUR taking the week off, the eyes of the golfing world are on the second LIV event in Portland. Greg Norman's rival outfit will look to make a big splash with its second...
PORTLAND, OR
Fox News

LIV Golf faces scrutiny from officials ahead of Oregon event

LIV Golf will host its second tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Ridge, Oregon, but not without receiving some backlash from officials. The PGA Tour’s rival has received immense backlash because of its ties to the Saudi Arabian government. The league has been able to lure golfers like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson while taking fire from Rory McIlroy and others.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

What is LIV Golf, who is playing and how can I watch?

LIV Golf hosts its second event this week as the Saudi-backed breakaway series gathers momentum, with a number of new players announced since it made its debut at Centurion Club just outside London earlier this month. Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are among the high-profile players to have recently defected from the PGA Tour, joining the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen. The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have attempted to come down hard on rebel players, issuing suspensions and fines, but the latest signings of Matthew Wolff and Carlos Ortiz have shown that...
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
583
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy