Yelp has released its list of the top 17 bakeries in the United States and number one may be right around the corner from you. Located in the East Village, Izola is topping the charts. With over 400 reviews on Yelp, Izola has a strong five-star rating and it’s not hard to tell why. Mouth-watering images of the extensive array of buttery, flaky croissants, sourdough galore, the raved-over Tahitian vanilla knot and more flood the restaurant review page.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO