ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Colin Moran: Remaining at Triple-A

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Moran cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Charlie...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Remains out Friday

Alvarez (head) remains out of the lineup Friday against the Angels, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Jeremy Pena, meanwhile, is back in the lineup after the collision with Alvarez on Wednesday. Clearly Alvarez is worse off than Pena, but there is still little clarity on Alvarez's condition. Alvarez remains day-to-day and on the active roster at this time.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Louisville, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Robin Lopez: Joins Cavs on one-year deal

Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Joe Musgrove: Fans 10 but takes loss

Musgrove (8-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings. Musgrove would have likely encountered a better fate if not for Justin Turner's presence in the lineup. The Dodgers' third baseman took the veteran hurler deep twice to account for all three runs against him. Despite that obstacle, Musgrove pitched well, earning a quality start and racking up 15 swinging strikes along with a season-high 10 punchouts. The right-hander began the campaign with a win in each of his first eight decisions but has now dropped two straight. He's been the Padres' best starter, however, posting a 2.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 92:19 K:BB over 92 innings overall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Wyatt Mills: Joins big club

Mills was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday. The right-hander was acquired from Seattle earlier in the week in the Carlos Santana trade, and he will now join the major-league team after just one appearance with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate. Mills pitched to a 4.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB over 8.2 innings with the Mariners earlier this season. He will start off low on the ladder with Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Out of lineup

Casali will be on the bench for Friday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Casali has started back-to-back games just once in the Giants' last 17 contests. Austin Wynns starts behind the plate Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Triple A
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Not starting Friday

Machado will sit Friday against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Machado missed nine straight games with an ankle issue before returning to action Thursday, going 1-for-4 with a double and three strikeouts. The Padres seemingly don't want him starting on back-to-back days immediately after his return, so it will be Ha-Seong Kim who starts at third base Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Carted off after collision

Alvarez was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets after he was involved in a collision with teammate Jeremy Pena in the outfield, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk before departing the contest. Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Matt Peacock: Designated for assignment

Peacock was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday. The Royals claimed Ryan Weiss off waivers from the Diamondbacks, and Peacock was the 40-man roster casualty. Peacock allowed four runs on six hits over two innings in his most recent stint in the big leagues.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Heads back to Triple-A

The Twins optioned Winder to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday. As anticipated, Winder will return to the minors after the Twins designated him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians. He started the second game of the twin bill, scooping up his third win of the season while spinning six shutout frames. Minnesota doesn't have a permanent opening in the rotation for the rookie at the moment, but Winder should be first in line for a promotion whenever the Twins require an additional starting pitcher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: On family medical emergency list

Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. He'll take a seat in favor of the lefty-hitting Donovan Walton as the Giants stock up on extra left-handed bats to counter Tigers right-hander Rony Garcia. Flores went 2-for-10 with a home run, a double, two walks, three runs and three RBI while starting each of the past three games, and he should have a fairly clear path to a near-everyday role at second base until Brandon Crawford (knee) comes off the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Christopher Morel: Raps five hits in rout

Went 5-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs and two RBI in Thursday's 15-7 victory versus Cincinnati. Reds pitchers were unable to keep Morel off the basepaths in the contest, as he racked up a career-best five hits and fell a triple short of the cycle. He capped his performance with an eighth-inning solo homer that traveled an estimated 440 feet. Morel has now gone deep in consecutive games for the second time this season and is 8-for-14 with two homers, five RBI and six runs over his past three contests.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy