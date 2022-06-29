Shut Down! Erika Jayne Loses Battle Over $1.4 Million Diamond Earrings Purchased By Ex Tom Girardi

MEGA

A federal judge has ordered a pair of diamond earrings owned by Erika Jayne — purchased by her estranged husband Tom Girardi — to be sold off to the highest bidder to help pay the once-respected lawyer's creditors.

Earlier today, a bombshell court hearing went down in the fight involving Jayne and the trustee presiding over the Chapter 7 bankruptcy for Girardi's now-shuttered law firm.

MEGA

In 2020, Girardi and his firm were forced into bankruptcy by creditors who claimed the once-respected lawyer refused to pay his debts. Jayne's husband stands accused of running his firm like a Ponzi scheme. Many of his former clients — including orphans, widows and a fire burn victim — all have the same story.

In court, his former clients said Girardi would hash out a settlement for them but then come up with excuses when it came time to pay out.

The court then appointed a trustee to take over control of Girardi's property and assets . Months later, the trustee sued Jayne for the return of $25 million. The suit demanded the Bravo star repay the money Girardi's firm spent on bills for her company EJ Global.

Then, the trustee demanded Jayne hand over the diamond earrings that Girardi purchased in 2007 for $750k — which are now worth around $1.4 million. She objected claiming she had no knowledge of her husband's alleged embezzlement.

MEGA

In today's hearing, the judge said it did not matter that Jayne was unaware of the alleged crimes and ordered they are property of the estate.

"This is an unfortunate case,” Law.com reported a lawyer for the trustee said as stated in open court. “The facts as far as I am concerned are pretty straightforward: There was embezzlement fraud from Day 1, not by Erika Girardi but Mr. Girardi. And the facts are laid out in the record. The trustee gets the record the best she can.”

MEGA

Attorney Ronald Richards — who previously worked on the bankruptcy — told Radar following the ruling in court, "The decision to award the earrings to the estate was a justifiable one. Erika's fantastical belief that she could keep the proceeds of an embezzlement of the client trust account was disturbing and should never have been argued."

"She has no compassion and one day soon her attorney and her will know that just because you claim willful blindness, doesn't mean you get to keep stolen property," he added. "She will be liable for all the funds paid on her behalf and all the gifts provided with the stolen client funds."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jayne recently revealed in court she was informed by the California Franchise Tax Board that she owes $2.2 million for 2019. "I do not have the ability to pay," she wrote in a declaration .