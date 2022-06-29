ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shut Down! Erika Jayne Loses Battle Over $1.4 Million Diamond Earrings Purchased By Ex Tom Girardi

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
A federal judge has ordered a pair of diamond earrings owned by Erika Jayne — purchased by her estranged husband Tom Girardi — to be sold off to the highest bidder to help pay the once-respected lawyer's creditors.

Earlier today, a bombshell court hearing went down in the fight involving Jayne and the trustee presiding over the Chapter 7 bankruptcy for Girardi's now-shuttered law firm.

In 2020, Girardi and his firm were forced into bankruptcy by creditors who claimed the once-respected lawyer refused to pay his debts. Jayne's husband stands accused of running his firm like a Ponzi scheme. Many of his former clients — including orphans, widows and a fire burn victim — all have the same story.

In court, his former clients said Girardi would hash out a settlement for them but then come up with excuses when it came time to pay out.

The court then appointed a trustee to take over control of Girardi's property and assets . Months later, the trustee sued Jayne for the return of $25 million. The suit demanded the Bravo star repay the money Girardi's firm spent on bills for her company EJ Global.

Then, the trustee demanded Jayne hand over the diamond earrings that Girardi purchased in 2007 for $750k — which are now worth around $1.4 million. She objected claiming she had no knowledge of her husband's alleged embezzlement.

In today's hearing, the judge said it did not matter that Jayne was unaware of the alleged crimes and ordered they are property of the estate.

"This is an unfortunate case,” Law.com reported a lawyer for the trustee said as stated in open court. “The facts as far as I am concerned are pretty straightforward: There was embezzlement fraud from Day 1, not by Erika Girardi but Mr. Girardi. And the facts are laid out in the record. The trustee gets the record the best she can.”

Attorney Ronald Richards — who previously worked on the bankruptcy — told Radar following the ruling in court, "The decision to award the earrings to the estate was a justifiable one. Erika's fantastical belief that she could keep the proceeds of an embezzlement of the client trust account was disturbing and should never have been argued."

"She has no compassion and one day soon her attorney and her will know that just because you claim willful blindness, doesn't mean you get to keep stolen property," he added. "She will be liable for all the funds paid on her behalf and all the gifts provided with the stolen client funds."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jayne recently revealed in court she was informed by the California Franchise Tax Board that she owes $2.2 million for 2019. "I do not have the ability to pay," she wrote in a declaration .

Dee.
2d ago

She should have just done the right thing months ago. If you ever watch the RHOBH show, you can see how deplorable her behavior is as well as the gluttony and pretentiousness of these over privileged women in general.

Debbie Wallace
2d ago

Using money stolen from victims is not a gift....that was a way to hide the stolen funds to convert to cash later on. She's a criminal and should be featured on crime channels and not Bravo.

Be Kind and smart
2d ago

She needs to do the right thing and just let them have them. There should not be any arguments about it. If she can avoid going to jail, she should be grateful. She still has a job, food in her belly and roof over her head. Of course her continuing on a show that is all about a lavish lifestyle, may not be the best choice. People see it as her thumbing her nose a bit. She didn't grow up with money, so if she can stay out of jail in all this, she should be thankful.

