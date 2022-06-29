BREAKING: 2023 LB Raylen Wilson Decommits from Michigan

One of Georgia's targets at inside linebacker has made a major announcement.

Raylen Wilson, a linebacker out of Tallahassee, Florida, is one of the top inside linebackers in the 2023 recruiting class and will be back on the open market.

The 247Sports' talent composite rates Wilson as a four-star prospect, making him the 5th best linebacker in the class, 16th best player in Florida, and 73rd nationally among all other prospects.

Since announcing his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan in December of 2021, he has been one of the top targets on Georgia's board as an inside linebacker, with inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann pushing hard to get him to flip to the Bulldogs.

News broke Tuesday night that the current four-star prospect is now backing off his verbal pledge to the Wolverines and will be reopening his recruitment.

This news comes after Georgia received its first linebacker of the 2023 class with the commitment of fellow four-star linebacker CJ Allen. After a busy month of June, hundreds of prospects went through Athens for camps and visits. Wilson was one of those prospects, as he took his official visit to Georgia on June 3rd, which turned out to be the first big recruiting weekend of the summer for the Bulldogs. After a successful visit to Athens, the Bulldogs are widely expected to be in a prime position to land Wilson when he decides to shut down his recruitment.

