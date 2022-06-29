Woman charged after breaking into home, falling asleep on couch

The brother of an immobile and vulnerable woman who died in “horrific and filthy conditions” has been jailed for three years for gross negligence manslaughter.Philip Burdett, 59, was “utterly out of his depth” when the health of his sister, Julie Burdett, 61, deteriorated in January 2019 after many years of her suffering from numerous chronic and complex medical conditions.Ms Burdett, described as “friendly, articulate and clever”, was found by paramedics on the floor of her bedroom in Oakside Crescent, Leicester, covered in her own faeces, urine and vomit.She weighed just 4st 10lb at the time of her death and had...

