Prediction: Riley Williams, nation's No. 2 tight end, to choose Miami Hurricanes over Alabama, Ohio State

By Andrew Nemec
 3 days ago

Former Central Catholic High School (Oregon) star turned IMG Academy (Florida) elite tight end prospect Riley Williams is nearing a decision.

In fact, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound Under Armour All-American Game selection is set to announce his commitment Friday and is down to Alabama, Miami and Ohio State.

Williams is rated the nation's No. 2 tight end and holds offers from more than 20 big-time college football programs.

So, where is he headed?

Prediction: Riley Williams to Miami Hurricanes

For years, Williams seemed like a near-lock to Oregon given his family ties to the program and his close relationship with Mario Cristobal.

But Cristobal's departure, as well as Williams maturation, made a move way from the state of Oregon more appealing.

The Ducks remained in the mix until recently - when Williams solidified his desire to carve his own path.

That left three options: Alabama, Miami and Ohio State.

Although Williams recently gushed about his Alabama trip, it was the Hurricanes who secured his final official visit.

Immediately following that visit, Williams officially eliminated Oregon, set a commitment date and announced a transfer to IMG Academy (Florida).

All of that would seem to indicate Miami is the most likely choice.

The Crimson Tide are still lurking, and it's always a bad idea to count out Nick Saban, but it sure is beginning to feel like Williams will be staying in-state for college and committing to Cristobal after all.

Just like people thought.

Except instead of "Central Catholic High School to the Oregon Ducks," it's "IMG Academy to the Miami Hurricanes."

Junior season highlights

Eleven Warriors

Kylan Fox Said Getting Ohio State Offer Was "big-time," John Walker Will Commit July 28 and Jayden Bonsu Moves Up Commitment Date

Four-star 2024 Georgia prospect Kylan Fox was determined to show Ohio State his versatility when he camped in Columbus on June 21. Fox worked out with Larry Johnson at the defensive end in the morning session, then participated in the afternoon session as a tight end, working primarily with Kevin Wilson and caught passes from 2024 five-star Ohio State quarterback commitment Dylan Raiola. His efforts landed him an offer from the Buckeyes, though it’s still unclear what position OSU would like him to play at the next level.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What Jermaine Mathews’ commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Ohio State football continues to secure the borders around its state in the Ryan Day era. His plan was to prioritize Ohio by keeping the best it had to offer home and he’s been successful so far. His first class had eight in-state commits, headlined by five-star offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. The next had six, including all four top-100 players headlined by five-star defensive lineman Jack Sawyer. Once again six was the number in 2022, headlined by five stars C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles.
CINCINNATI, OH
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs reveals insane 40-yard dash time

Nick Saban loves his change-of-pace players on offense and running back Jahmyr Gibbs absolutely fills that void. Gibbs, who transferred to Alabama from Georgia Tech last year, is expected to add breakaway speed out of the backfield and through the air as a three-down running back. But while answering questions...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama self-reports 12 minor NCAA recruiting violations

The University of Alabama’s athletic department on Friday released its annual report of minor NCAA recruiting violations for the recently-completed academic year. The school self-reported a dozen total violations, which included none from the football program but three from the men’s basketball program. One of the men’s basketball...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Eleven Warriors

What Calvin Simpson-Hunt's Commitment Means for Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class

Ohio State quickly identified 2023 Texas cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt as a player it had to have last spring. The four-star prospect had just finished a breakout junior season and picked up a plethora of offers in the spring, including Alabama, LSU, Baylor, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas and USC. Problem was, he was already committed to Texas Tech and had been since November.
COLUMBUS, OH
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 5-Star OL target Kadyn Proctor commits to Iowa

Kadyn Proctor announced his commitment to Iowa Thursday. Proctor chose the Hawkeyes over Alabama football after listing both programs in his top two. The Crimson Tide hosted Proctor for an official visit earlier this month. After the visit, the five-star recruit canceled all of his other official visits, and he said he would only consider Alabama and Iowa in a statement.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Mario Cristobal
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Gump Day!

With July 4th coming up this weekend, we are really getting into the deadest part of the football offseason. The Tide secured a couple of commitments from Tony Mitchell and Brayson Hubbard last weekend after Alabama wrapped up all of their June camps, and then got the pledge from JUCO LB Justin Jefferson last night. After this, though, the coaching staff enters into a mandated dead period in recruiting. We may still get some commits throughout July, but don’t expect any official visitors making their way to Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Speedy Oklahoma prospect Cole Adams commits to Tide football

The Crimson Tide football team has landed another commitment. Cole Adams, a four-star wide receiver from Owasso High School in Owasso, Oklahoma. Adams is ranked as the No. 40 wide receiver in the country, according to 247sports. That website also says he had 16 scholarship offers and picked Alabama over other schools such as Arkansas and Oklahoma.
OWASSO, OK
The Spun

College Basketball World Not Happy With Ohio State Schedule News

Ohio State's men's basketball team is going to play a lot of big-time programs in the non-conference aspect of the season this upcoming winter. Unfortunately, basically none of those games will happen at home. As pointed out by college basketball writer Kevin Sweeney, Ohio State could play four top-level teams...
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Bryan Harrison rises from server to country club GM

In the hospitality industry, Bryan Harrison is considered a unicorn – a rare employee who stays at one business for years on end. “The hospitality business is generally very transient; you go from space to space, place to place,” Harrison says. “But I am also of the mindset that, just like our members, when you find a place that you truly believe is home, there is room for growth. There’s always nuance being added to what you do and to the organization.”
NEW ALBANY, OH
classiccenter.art

Classic Cars For Sale Columbus Ohio

Classic Cars For Sale Columbus Ohio. Cruisin classics auto sales located in central ohio in the city of columbus at 3575 fisher rd. Favorite this post jan 21 kawasaki z1 900 kz kz1000 kz900 h2 750 h1 500 website:. We also sell classic cars from a ford model a to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

“Game Over;” Westerville company sued over failure to deliver $100,000 of gaming and computer parts

WESTERVILLE — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has begun litigation on a Westerville company for failing to deliver $100,000 in computer equipment. OG10kTech specializes in selling sought-after computer components online, and a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office alleges that the business misrepresented itself to many customers. Yost’s lawsuit states that the business failed to deliver completed orders to customers, as well as falsely claiming to have relationships directly with manufacturers.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Law enforcement prepares to hit the Scioto River during Red, White & Boom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three law enforcement agencies will be hitting the Scioto River Friday night when Red, White, and Boom returns for the first time in two years. "We want to prevent boats from getting too close to one another, boats from capsizing, certainly want to prevent a man overboard situation," Franklin County Sheriff's Office Major Steve Tucker said.
