Prediction: Riley Williams, nation's No. 2 tight end, to choose Miami Hurricanes over Alabama, Ohio State

Former Central Catholic High School (Oregon) star turned IMG Academy (Florida) elite tight end prospect Riley Williams is nearing a decision.

In fact, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound Under Armour All-American Game selection is set to announce his commitment Friday and is down to Alabama, Miami and Ohio State.

Williams is rated the nation's No. 2 tight end and holds offers from more than 20 big-time college football programs.

So, where is he headed?

Prediction: Riley Williams to Miami Hurricanes

For years, Williams seemed like a near-lock to Oregon given his family ties to the program and his close relationship with Mario Cristobal.

But Cristobal's departure, as well as Williams maturation, made a move way from the state of Oregon more appealing.

The Ducks remained in the mix until recently - when Williams solidified his desire to carve his own path.

That left three options: Alabama, Miami and Ohio State.

Although Williams recently gushed about his Alabama trip, it was the Hurricanes who secured his final official visit.

Immediately following that visit, Williams officially eliminated Oregon, set a commitment date and announced a transfer to IMG Academy (Florida).

All of that would seem to indicate Miami is the most likely choice.

The Crimson Tide are still lurking, and it's always a bad idea to count out Nick Saban, but it sure is beginning to feel like Williams will be staying in-state for college and committing to Cristobal after all.

Just like people thought.

Except instead of "Central Catholic High School to the Oregon Ducks," it's "IMG Academy to the Miami Hurricanes."

