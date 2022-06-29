ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My wife was struck by a car while on a bike - will CPD do anything

William Seaton
 3 days ago
This Sunday my wife was knocked off her bike by an aggressive driver on a quiet side street in the Bucktown neighborhood. Fortunately, she and her bike were fine. The driver also struck a parked car trying to cut her off, proceeded to get out of the car and throw her phone to the ground because she was recording video, and subsequently fled the scene. We filed a police report, we have photo and video evidence clearly picturing the car and driver, and a positive ID of the driver. For anyone who has had a similar experience, what are the odds CPD will do anything? Or should we just move on with our lives?

IDOT can tell you who insured a given driver or vehicle. The request to IDOT must be in writing and include a copy of the police report or other evidence. I’m a practicing attorney at a prominent injury firm in Chicago. Our office sends these letters in the normal course of our initial investigation into any auto collision. IDOT usually turns these around in a few weeks. Once they do, you will have identified the correct carrier & can file a claim if you so choose. As others have noted, absent serious injury - I wouldn’t get my hopes up with the CPD. Happy to hear your wife is not seriously injured. That’s a scary incident. Edit: OP filed a police report. Seems like a whole bunch of you start offering “help” without reading a pretty short question. (u/TJK41)
I’d contact Mike Keating. He does a lot in the Chicago cycling community and specializes in bike law. I’d also post this in r/chibike if you haven’t already. https://keatinglegal.com/our-attorneys/michael-keating/ (u/bryanlikesbikes)
What. This is 2x hit and run (wife and someones vehicle) plus assault plus destruction of property (phone) (u/Vile_Vampire)
File a police report, and then file a claim with their insurance. Even though the police may not do anything, their insurance will for sure, which at the very least can make their ability to drive more difficult. How to find out their insurance...if they have it, not entirely sure on that. (u/LtPhildoRaines)
Girlfriend recently was hit by a car and driver ran away, file a report. They will have to allow you to file a report and you will have to call and keep asking if they made progress. Annoy them until they work unfortunately. (u/Darkdreams63b)

