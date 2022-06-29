Unpopular Opinion: initially I was opposed to the orange paint going up on the Space Needle but now - looking back on pre-anniversary photos - it looks so drab and sickly. I hope they keep it vibrant.
Posted by u/you-can-call-me-alki
Am I the only person here that remembers the last time that they painted it that color? (u/Ltownbanger)
I wasn’t expecting the orange to pop out as nicely as it did. To me it seemed less tacky than I initially expected it to (u/VariousBottle7870)
[Some other times they painted it ](https://youtu.be/9wA1pgCwNg4) (u/Pitiful-Reply7222)
agreed- i like the paint scheme (u/RobertK995)
I doubted the orange but it looks amazing. (u/dannyd1337)
