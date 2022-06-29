Cool graph of Miami

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWb3JzOX0AAKXz2.jpgCity of Miami Beach. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO