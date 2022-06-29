Phoenix, Arizona, a Southwestern paradise, has risen in popularity for those looking to live in the region. With excellent sports teams, a plethora of delicious food options, and plenty of outdoor activities, it’s no wonder Phoenix is also home to about 2 million people. The city is rising in popularity and price, so if you’re considering buying a home in Phoenix, know that the housing market is very competitive. The median home sale price is $470,000, and the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Phoenix is $1,650.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO