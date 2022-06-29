ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Greyson F

California Sandwich Chain Opening New Restaurant in Town

More sandwich options are coming your way.Eaters Collective/Unsplash. For most of the year, Tucson sandwich chain eegee’s has made restaurant news for its push into metro Phoenix. However, it is not the only chain slinging sandwiches that has eyes on pushing into the Valley market. One California chain recently opened several restaurants in the area and continues to expand its presence around greater Phoenix.
TUCSON, AZ
reportwire.org

8 Most Affordable Phoenix Suburbs to Live In

Phoenix, Arizona, a Southwestern paradise, has risen in popularity for those looking to live in the region. With excellent sports teams, a plethora of delicious food options, and plenty of outdoor activities, it’s no wonder Phoenix is also home to about 2 million people. The city is rising in popularity and price, so if you’re considering buying a home in Phoenix, know that the housing market is very competitive. The median home sale price is $470,000, and the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Phoenix is $1,650.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

A record 36M SF of new industrial space is coming to Phoenix market

The Phoenix industrial market heads into the second half of the year with record breaking numbers across all metrics, according to a report from Kidder Mathews. : Creation sets record with $130M sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye. MARKET DRIVERS. • A record 36M SF of new industrial...
PHOENIX, AZ
#Mountain Range#Redd#Sunset
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Phoenix is increasing efforts to shore up Lake Mead

Mayor Kate Gallego and members of the Phoenix City Council today agreed to leave an additional 14,000 acre-feet (AF) of Colorado River water in Lake Mead. It is part of the 500+ Plan, an organized effort to stop the reservoir’s decline to an even lower and more dangerous level.
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: July 2022

4-9 p.m. at Triple Creek Kitchen, 300 N. Montezuma St., Prescott. An inaugural event hosted by Triple Creek Kitchen & Bar, The Hilton and Sam Hills Warehouse. Guests can enjoy live music from country star Josh Scott while kids hang out in the splash pad. There will be food and drinks available for purchase, and don’t forget to wear your red, white and blue. This event is free for all ages.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fast Casual

Mici Italian opens Arizona location

Mici Italian has opened its first location outside of its home state of Denver. The store, located in Gilbert, Arizona, is the first restaurant to debut the concept's recent brand refresh, according to a press release. The 1700-square-foot restaurant has 40 seats for indoor dining, and dedicated pickup and delivery...
GILBERT, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
AZFamily

Miss Dessert location opens in Phoenix, bringing more Asian treats to the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re looking for a tasty treat to enjoy in midtown Phoenix, check out Miss Dessert!. The latest location of the Hong Kong dessert shop is located just off 15th Avenue and Thomas Road and offers such delights as boba tea, sago, yoji, teas, and much more! Arizona’s Family meteorologist Ian Schwartz dropped by the location to try a few samples himself and talk to the owner.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Relax for Less at These Metro Phoenix Hotels and Resorts Offering Summer Specials

There are definite advantages to taking a staycation as opposed to a vacation this summer. With gas at $5 a gallon and rising, the idea of a road trip just doesn't hold a lot of appeal. Choosing a local hotel or resort as a getaway destination cuts way down on travel time, allowing you and your family, friends, or whoever the opportunity to maximize the time spent relaxing.
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

Can Phoenix, the hottest city in America, survive climate change?

PHOENIX — On the downtown streets in America’s hottest city the temperature has hit 109 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s 1 o’clock in the afternoon in late June and the sidewalks are mostly empty, but an elderly woman carrying an umbrella passes by walking her terrier, the dog’s tiny feet fitted with leather moccasins to protect them from the scorching concrete.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

22 Indicted After Phoenix-Area Takedown

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced today that the following individuals are in custody following the return of a 70-count indictment by a federal grand jury against 22 Arizonans, including:. Marcus Wayne Wesley, 35, of Phoenix, Arizona. Jesus Salazar, 24, of Avondale, Arizona. Philip Nathaneal Austin,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix Mexican restaurant Ladera Taverna closing, will reopen as The Vig

PHOENIX – Ladera Taverna y Cocina is saying adios this weekend after six years in Phoenix’s Sunnyslope neighborhood. The Genuine Concepts restaurant group announced Wednesday it will convert the Mexican restaurant on Central Avenue south of Dunlap Avenue to another branch of The Vig, which has four other Valley locations.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

UnderTow Drifting to Gilbert with Second Location

Fans of the immersive cocktail experience at UnderTow will find a new port in Gilbert’s Epicenter at Agritopia this fall. This is the first expansion of the tiki-inspired cocktail bar that puts its patrons onboard a turn-of-the-century clipper ship, immersing them in their voyage through custom decor, lighting and special effects like thunderstorms.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Concert ticket disappears from Glendale woman’s phone

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Glendale woman bought a pair of tickets to see the Backstreet Boys to celebrate her friend’s birthday. But as the concert date approached, one of those tickets mysteriously disappeared. For Shelley Hiatt, hearing the Backstreet Boys takes her back to her high school years. And like most teen girls back then, she had her favorite. “Girl crush,” Hiatt said, “it was, it was Nick but all of them really.”
GLENDALE, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Best Fireworks Show In Arizona

Once all the hot dogs and burgers have been eaten and all your at-home fireworks have been set off, it's time to see the real thing. Pure Wow compiled a list of the best fireworks show in every state. Here's what the lifestyle website said about its list:. Oh, say...
ARIZONA STATE
