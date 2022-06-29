Man dies in motorcycle crash on the turnpike in Allston

Boston Police report arresting two men on murder charges for the Oct. 10 shooting death of Trevon Sands on Ayles Road in Hyde Park. Pierre Valbrun, 20, of Roxbury, and Jonathan Thebaud, 32, of Brockton, were both arrested Wednesday evening, police say. Thebaud was one of four people charged with...
A judge today ordered a man held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week after he was arrested on charges he viciously beat a pregnant woman to whom he's related in Dorchester, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. Marvin de la Cruz, 23, was arraigned in East Boston...
Note: Story updated with fourth arrest info. Catherine Vitale, Shannon Llewellyn and Danielle Mazzeo, who showed up outside the mayor's house in Roslindale around 7:30 a.m. to bang on buckets and yell, were all charged with "targeted residential picketing" in violation of a city ordinance that bans standing outside somebody's house and screaming before 9 in the morning.
Suspended Boston cop Dana Lamb of Roslindale got six months probation yesterday for trying to skip out on the taxes he owed on a $10,000 winning lottery scratch ticket. Lamb pleaded guilty in April to a federal charge of filing a false document with the IRS. According to the US...
The Boston Licensing Board today unanimously approved a plan by Camilo Liquors III to move from its current ramshackle location at the corner of Edgewater Drive and River Street to a better maintained building next door, over the objections of ministers and parishioners at the Church of the Holy Spirit, who say the store's often angry customers regularly sit - and urinate and defecate - on church property.
The Polish-American Club on Boston Street and a Norwell billboard company yesterday sued the Zoning Board of Appeal over its rejection of a plan to build an electronic billboard aimed at motorists on the neighboring Southeast Expressway. In their suit, filed in Suffolk Superior Court, the club and Media Partners...
Is this the new normal? Summer Camp looks up and sighs. The T says, not to worry, that's just some weird technological artifact. But another rider said the sign is right, that he really waited 20 minutes for a train this morning. One rider said she was spotting trains every...
A taqueria owner who has been trying to get later hours for his Boston restaurants finally won a battle today when the Boston Licensing Board agreed to extend the closing time of one of the outlets from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. The board voted unanimously to let John Schall's...
The Boston School Committee today picked Mary Skipper, who worked in BPS before becoming school superintendent in Somerville, to replace Brenda Cassellius, whose tenure ends tomorrow. The next move is up to Skipper, who must decide whether to formally accept the Boston job, after which she and the School Committee...
