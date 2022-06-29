ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Man dies in motorcycle crash on the turnpike in Allston

 3 days ago

State Police report a Waltham man lost control of...

Four Covid screamers detained outside mayor's house this morning

Note: Story updated with fourth arrest info. Catherine Vitale, Shannon Llewellyn and Danielle Mazzeo, who showed up outside the mayor's house in Roslindale around 7:30 a.m. to bang on buckets and yell, were all charged with "targeted residential picketing" in violation of a city ordinance that bans standing outside somebody's house and screaming before 9 in the morning.
Mattapan Square liquor store gets OK to move next door over objections from church across the street

The Boston Licensing Board today unanimously approved a plan by Camilo Liquors III to move from its current ramshackle location at the corner of Edgewater Drive and River Street to a better maintained building next door, over the objections of ministers and parishioners at the Church of the Holy Spirit, who say the store's often angry customers regularly sit - and urinate and defecate - on church property.
The sign at one stop told a tale, which riders summed up as: Fail

Is this the new normal? Summer Camp looks up and sighs. The T says, not to worry, that's just some weird technological artifact. But another rider said the sign is right, that he really waited 20 minutes for a train this morning. One rider said she was spotting trains every...
