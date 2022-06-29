Sunset Hill Park last evening
I have no idea if this was ever mentioned in other threads about this, but the Seattle chapter of the Satanic Temple was actually invited to lead an invocation during a football match back in 2015, when this was first blowing up. (Lived in the Bremerton area at the time so the memory really stuck with me.) I'm really wondering if they'll be invited back in protest. [https://www.king5.com/article/news/local/praying-coach-satanists-attend-hs-football-game/281-287377607](https://www.king5.com/article/news/local/praying-coach-satanists-attend-hs-football-game/281-287377607) (u/strawberryfoxglove)
All fun and games until SCOTUS rules that only christianity is a "real religion" and everything else is just a non-constitutionally protected hobby. (u/rocketsocks)
