https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2OIlAO_0gOC3SNf00Reddit. Vietnamese restaurants have had the best friend chicken in Houston in my opinion. I am going to get trashed for this but one place I have had unexpectedly good chicken is Randalls. It is like a $9 bucket once a week and has no business being as good as it is. (u/MasterScrewdriver)

2 DAYS AGO