ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

City of Philadelphia on June 28th: Updates from City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Revenue and Philadelphia Public Health

Brian B. Reyes
Brian B. Reyes
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Efk7l_0gP7fyUr00
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWW0A2AWQAQQpil.jpgPhiladelphia Public Health

City of Philadelphia

Philadelphia Revenue

Philadelphia Public Health

Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

2022 Wawa Welcome America Festival Guide: Road Closures, Public Transportation Information

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wawa Welcome America Festival is returning to the Parkway this holiday weekend, and the city released information Friday regarding road closures and public transportation for festival-goers and city residents. Philadelphia police say they will have increased patrols in and around the festival areas. GUIDE: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia Region Jason Derulo and Ava Max will headline this summer’s concert at the Art Museum and along the Parkway on Monday, July 4. Here’s information about road closures and public transportation. ROAD CLOSURES Friday – July 1 Our America Now: Expressions of Freedom & Waterfront Fireworks East and west parking lanes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire In West Philadelphia Sends 1 Person To Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire Saturday morning in West Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital. It happened at 53rd and Master Streets just after 8 p.m. We’re still working to learn more about that person’s condition. Firefighters say it took about half-an-hour to put out the fire, and the cause is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brian B. Reyes

Historic Highrises in Philadelphia

BONER4EVER (u/ExplosiveRaddish) Where's the ugly 100 year old one everybody hates? (u/LFKhael) I don't know how you make these images but I always feel like I'm looking Isle of Dogs background architecture 😆 They're cool but want to share that. (u/Hib3rnian)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
billypenn.com

With $450k consulting contract, Philadelphia’s new school superintendent crushes hopes for change | Opinion

Lisa Haver is a retired Philadelphia teacher and co-founder of the Alliance for Philadelphia Public Schools, @APPSphilly. After years of pain and frustration that included the closing of neighborhood schools, privatization driven by standardized tests, crumbling infrastructure, and more than one debacle, the people of Philadelphia were psyched for new leadership in the school district.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brian B. Reyes

Philadelphia Public Health: Tomorrow, June 30, 2022, has been declared a CODE ORANGE Ozone Action Day in Philadelphia

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWctzV7WQAE1xMM.pngPhiladelphia Public Health. BREAKING: Tomorrow, June 30, 2022, has been declared a CODE ORANGE Ozone Action Day in Philadelphia. During Air Quality Action Days, protect your health by limiting strenuous outdoor activities. Learn more about air quality: https://t.co/AEkKDj97s4 https://t.co/n3OOt94cgw.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Sussing Out — and Stopping — Illegal Dumping

How can a city with so much illegal dumping and so much infrastructure in place for catching offenders, churn out so few arrests and convictions? How is it that City officials effectively allow dumpers to use our poorest neighborhoods as trash cans, free of consequence?. Flashback to October 30, 1989.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Philadelphia#Philadelphia Revenue
NBC Philadelphia

BLM Mural at Philly's Municipal Services Building Comes Down

A mural that honored the Black Lives Matter movement has come down from one of Philadelphia’s most important buildings, but efforts are underway to find it a more permanent home. The “Crown” mural by artist Russel Craig was only meant to stay up for a year, Mural Arts Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off With Concert, Fireworks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Let’s hope the weather holds up for all the Fourth of July festivities in our area. Things kicked off Friday night with a concert at Eakins Oval and fireworks at Penn’s Landing. “It’s just so joyful, there’s so much great energy. It’s a great way to kick off the summer,” Jessica Waber said. Bringing the energy and enthusiasm this Fourth of July holiday weekend. “I am a force of life, love, and sparkle,” Starfire said. Starfire is the energy curator and hype woman for the Our America Now concert at the Oval on the Parkway. It’s one of the many Welcome America...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

US Army Band Concert, Fireworks Canceled At Penn’s Landing In Philadelphia Saturday Due To Pending Inclement Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Army Band concert and fireworks Saturday night at Penn’s Landing have been canceled due to potential inclement weather. Scattered thunderstorms could roll into the Philadelphia region. Clear skies are anticipated in Philadelphia the next two days ahead of the Independence Day Concert and Fireworks celebration at Wawa Welcome America’s Party on the Parkway on Monday, July 4. If you’re still looking for a place to watch fireworks in the area, click here and check out our list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Heroin Supplier Sentenced to 10 Years

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Roberto DeJesus Negrin, 35, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Nitza I. Quinones-Alejandro for multiple narcotics offenses stemming from his role as a drug trafficker and a leading supplier of heroin in one of the most drug-laden neighborhoods in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Mount Airy Meadows Complete at 59-75 East Sharpnack Street in Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia

Construction work is complete at Mount Airy Meadows, an eight-townhouse development at 59-75 East Sharpnack Street in Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia. Designed by Ruggiero Plante Land Design, with ANC Builders Inc. as the contractor, each building rises three stories and spans 2,298 square feet. The the buildings share a common rear drive aisle, which is used to access in-building garages. Permits list construction costs of $200,000 per structure, which puts the total project construction cost at $1.6 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘This Is Hatred, This Is Foul’: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Teachers’ Union Denounce Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the teachers’ union condemned bills in Harrisburg that would affect the LGTBQ+ community. Two passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday. One would restrict what Republicans call “sexually explicit content.” Another restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Krasner called the bills “despicable.” “We hope and expect that they will be vetoed because this is hatred, this is foul,” Krasner said. “People are already hurt. They are already hurt because they have been singled out, they have been pointed out. They have been told they are not good enough and none of that is true.” The district attorney said the Pennsylvania legislature should concentrate on the gun violence epidemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. Lawmakers Pass Bill To Crack Down On Illegal Dirt Bikes, ATVs In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed a bill to help crack down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in Philadelphia. For a first offense, violators could face a $50 fine and up to 10 days in jail. For a second offense, the fine rises to up to $300 and offenders could face 30 days in jail. It also clarifies the definitions of the vehicles. The bill passed both chambers on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brian B. Reyes

Brian B. Reyes

Seattle, WA
181
Followers
72
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Hi I am Brain, I'm a photojournalist in Seattle. Nice to meet you here!

Comments / 0

Community Policy