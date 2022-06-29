City of Chicago on June 28th: Updates from Chicago Board of Elections, Chicago Fire Media and Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Check your check." That's the catchy message from labor advocates as the minimum wage officially rises Friday in Chicago and Cook County.For some people, they'll make more than $15 dollars an hour. Others make lower.Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports on how confusing this can all be and who to turn to for help."It's a hot mess to be honest with you," said Laura Garza from Arise Chicago, talking about the different rates for minimum wage in Chicago, the suburbs and the State.For Cook County and Chicago, the minimum wage goes up, effective Friday, July 1. Pay depends...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO