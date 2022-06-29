ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

City of Chicago on June 28th: Updates from Chicago Board of Elections, Chicago Fire Media and Lincoln Park

William Seaton
William Seaton
 3 days ago
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWWikTvWYAEy2Hb.jpgCook County Government

Chicago Board of Elections

Chicago Fire Media

Lincoln Park

Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.

Comments / 0

 

William Seaton

City of Chicago on June 30th: Updates from Chicago Police 19th Dist - Town Hall, Lincoln Park and CDPH

Offenders Charged with Aggravated Battery and Robbery in the 019th District.Chicago Police 19th Dist - Town Hall. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County increasing minimum wages on Friday; how much will workers get?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Check your check." That's the catchy message from labor advocates as the minimum wage officially rises Friday in Chicago and Cook County.For some people, they'll make more than $15 dollars an hour. Others make lower.Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports on how confusing this can all be and who to turn to for help."It's a hot mess to be honest with you," said Laura Garza from Arise Chicago, talking about the different rates for minimum wage in Chicago, the suburbs and the State.For Cook County and Chicago, the minimum wage goes up, effective Friday, July 1. Pay depends...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

These Are Street Festivals in Chicago This Fourth of July Weekend

With sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s, Chicagoans are likely looking to get outside and start celebrating Independence Day weekend. From the Grant Park Music Festival to firework shows, this weekend's street festivals and special events offer a chance to enjoy all the sights, smells, sounds and tastes the city has to offer.
CHICAGO, IL
William Seaton

City of Chicago on June 29th: Updates from Chicago ParkDistrict, Chicago Fire Media and Chicago Public Library

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWbmB3mUsAAUMUI.jpgChicago ParkDistrict. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Abandoned vehicle on fire on I-290

CHICAGO - A vehicle was on fire on Interstate 290 Saturday morning. At about 9:07 a.m., Illinois State police District Chicago troopers responded to a vehicle fire on I-290 at Austin Boulevard. Lanes one and two were shut down due to the fire. The vehicle was abandoned. No injuries were...
CHICAGO, IL
William Seaton

Updates from Streetsblog Chicago, Chicago Fire Media and CDOT on June 29th

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWbblqZX0AEbfAH.jpgCDPH | Chicago Department of Public Health. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
DES PLAINES, IL
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 Illinois gas card deadline today

Today, July 1, is the deadline for Chicago, Illinois residents to apply for stimulus gas and transit cards worth $150 and $50, respectively. Residents can mail applications by July 1 to try to see if they’ll get a gas card this month. The stimulus cards can only be used...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Closed Royal George Theater Could Become 8-Story Apartment Building

LINCOLN PARK — The Royal George Theater building could be converted into apartments but some neighbors are concerned about the height of the proposed structure. Developers from Draper & Kramer want to bring an eight-story building with 133 units to former site of the theater, 1649 N. Halsted St. Royal George closed in 2020 because of the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Democrat Calandriello gears up for November General Election to represent the 17th Cook County District

Democrat Calandriello gears up for November General Election to represent the 17th Cook County District. Democratic nominee for the 17th District of the Cook County Board Daniel T. Calandriello declares victory: Calandriello looks forward to the general election and addressing public safety, increasing mental health services, and investing in infrastructure.
COOK COUNTY, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Jehovah’s Witnesses Back on the Streets of Chicago After Pandemic Pause

Jehovah’s Witnesses Back on the Streets of Chicago After Pandemic Pause. Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume Public Ministry Two Years After Going Virtual. If you happen to be around Millennium Park soon, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.
CHICAGO, IL
William Seaton

City of Chicago on June 27th: Updates from Chicago Board of Elections, Chicago ParkDistrict and Chicago Police

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWSeTUYWAAABGwU.jpgChicago Board of Elections. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
CHICAGO, IL
William Seaton

William Seaton

Public safety dispatcher in Chicago.

