City of Cleveland on June 28th: Updates from Cleveland Department of Public Health, Bike Cleveland and NOACA

Darlene L. Jones
 3 days ago
Cleveland Department of Public Health

Bike Cleveland

NOACA

Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.

Cuyahoga County Council members propose $6.9 million in stimulus spending on the community centers, the zoo and more: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council members have introduced another batch of various proposals to spend $6.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The proposals include funding for community centers, playgrounds, the zoo, police/fire, arts and routine municipal expenses. The proposed projects are the latest development of County Council’s...
Chris Ronayne Announces Abortion Policy Plans for Cuyahoga County

Democratic candidate for Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne announced Friday a suite of policy proposals to ensure reproductive protection in Cuyahoga County. Ronayne said he would immediately assemble a "Women's Health Action Team" composed of medical professionals, reproductive health experts and those with lived experiences of abortion. He said he introduce legislation in Cuyahoga County Council to prohibit the use of county funds for investigations into abortion care. And, just like Cleveland Mayor Just Bibb and city council are currently exploring at the city level, he wants to ensure that reproductive healthcare is covered under county health insurance plans. To further financially provide for county employees, he said he would institute a travel reimbursement policy for employees that must travel to receive reproductive healthcare services.
City of Cleveland: Summer Senior Walks has launched!

Summer Senior Walks has launched! Join us next week at 9:30 a.m. for a stroll at Euclid Beach Park. The program is free and connects seniors to social activities and exercise. @CLEpolice joins us every week to provide safety tips and @ClevelandEMS offers health screenings. https://t.co/TXosQQ7cBy.
City of Cleveland on June 27th: Updates from Cuyahoga County OEM, Clevelanders for Public Transit and NOACA

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWSOCODXoAMrtMj.jpgCleveland Department of Public Health. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
Cost of arson damages at Lorain school estimated at $1 million

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been heartbreaking for parish members at St. Anthony of Padua in Lorain after someone set fire to their gymnasium Thursday morning. This is being investigated as an arson. Johnna Kuhar, who’s been a member of the church almost her whole life, initially though it...
