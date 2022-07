https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2OIlAO_0gOC3SNf00Reddit. This Sunday my wife was knocked off her bike by an aggressive driver on a quiet side street in the Bucktown neighborhood. Fortunately, she and her bike were fine. The driver also struck a parked car trying to cut her off, proceeded to get out of the car and throw her phone to the ground because she was recording video, and subsequently fled the scene. We filed a police report, we have photo and video evidence clearly picturing the car and driver, and a positive ID of the driver. For anyone who has had a similar experience, what are the odds CPD will do anything? Or should we just move on with our lives?

