Chapman sharp in RailRider win

Ardoldis Chapman looked sharp making a rehab appearance in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 5-4 victory over Buffalo at PNC Field on Tuesday night.

Chapman pitched a scoreless sixth inning, getting Jordan Groshans to flyout before striking out LJ Talley and Cullen Large.

Chapman was in relief of starting pitcher Jhony Rafel Brito, who picked up the victory.

Brito (2-1) went five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out 3 and walking two.

Estevan Florial and Miguel Andujar hit home runs for the RailRiders.

Casey Lawrence (8-2) was tagged with the loss. He went five innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking two.

The RailRiders continue their series with Buffalo tomorrow at 6:35 at PNC Field.