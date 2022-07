After a two-year hiatus, a tradition dating back more than 10 years is returning with red, white and blue sparks for this year’s Fourth of July celebration in Baldwin Park. The first production of the Independence Bash was a smaller rendition produced by the Rotary Club of Baldwin Park in 2010. The event was taken over by the Baldwin Park Joint Committee in 2012 and existed as an annual event until the pandemic hit in 2020.

