World War II Ship Calls Crisfield for Help and Now Calls Crisfield Home

Assateague reached its peak as a sportsman’s paradise in the years immediately following World War II. During this period, the only access to the isolated barrier island was by boat with duck hunters and surf fishermen as the most frequent visitors. Local kids often accompanied their fathers to Assateague and collected shells that had washed ashore during winter storms. These shells were later sold to tourists on the Boardwalk and provided spending money for a generation of Ocean City youngsters.
OCEAN CITY – With some concerns allayed, resort officials this week agreed to a terms sheet with the OC Air Show to ensure the annual event returns for the next three years and beyond. Last week, Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo presented a terms sheet for negotiations...
Officials mum on whether repercussions will come to vendor. The cancelation of Ocean City’s Fourth of July fireworks shows is now a legal matter, and officials are not sharing details of what may come next. On June 20, Ocean City officials announced that their new holiday fireworks vendor, Ohio-based...
BERLIN– The town’s iconic brick crosswalks are being eliminated in favor of safer alternatives now being used by the state. Mayor Zack Tyndall advised council members this week that Maryland’s State Highway Administration (SHA) was no longer supporting brick crosswalks and would instead be installing the traditional black and white model going forward. Tyndall’s comments during Monday’s council meeting addressed the questions that have been circulating in the community since the brick crosswalk along Main Street in front of Berlin’s Town Hall was redone last week.
OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Beach Patrol made three rescues, all after hours, Thursday evening. At 6:30 p.m. a father and son, whose names were not released, were swimming off Fifth Street beach near the jetty when they got caught in rip currents, officials said. Lifeguards from the...
On Wednesday, June 22nd, after two (2) months of prepping the apparatus and aligning personnel to attend, sixty (60) Mechanicsville Volunteers and their families loaded up on the apparatus and made the three-hour drive to Ocean City, Maryland. The department participated in the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemens’ Association Parade. Once arriving in Ocean City, […]
ONLEY, Va. - For many visiting the small post office in Onley, Va., parking in the lot next door, owned by Onley Baptist Church, had been commonplace. Recently, however, barriers went up blocking access to the lot. This has caused confusion and frustration among patrons of the post office. "The...
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoological park has been giving residents a free and exciting adventure with wild animals for over 60 years. Even though the zoo has gone through some major changes since its beginning, those with the park say they have a lot more plans in the work. “Trying to give them natural spaces that enhance their normal characteristics and abilities,” says zoo Director, Leonora Dillon.
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - This past winter's crab population survey found the lowest number of crabs in the Chesapeake Bay since tracking began in 1990. Maryland's Department of Natural Resources announced for the first time ever it will implement bushel limits for male blue crab catches for commercial watermen. The new...
A white shark weighing in at 883 pounds was tracked off Virginia Beach and Ocean City, MD. Freya, as she was dubbed by shark research group OCEARCH, was "pinged" June 23 in Virginia Beach but had made her way to the Ocean City shoreline as of June 27, according to the OCEARCH shark tracker.
Several potential solutions to summertime traffic woes discussed with timetables. It’s still going to be a while before earth is moved, but possibilities for what a wider Route 90 might look like are becoming clearer. Officials from the Maryland Department of Transportation hosted a virtual Q&A with the public...
SALISBURY, Md. – Campers at Wicomico County’s Title I summer camp got quite the surprise on Wednesday. American Idol star and Salisbury native Jay Copeland paid the students a visit and even sang a song for them. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Light Riders owners must wait 12 months to submit new plan. Despite a last-ditch effort to obtain a necessary conditional use approval, Segway and scooter rentals will not be available this summer at a new electric vehicle rental store on the bayside downtown. Alicia Jenkins, the co-owner of Light Riders...
OCEAN CITY, Md. - It has been a slow start to the summer season at Piezano's Pizza on the boardwalk. Manager Ibrahim Aksut says unfortunately he has had to raise prices. "We had to increase our prices because we buy the products, the products are very expensive right now so we had to increase our prices too. So unfortunately, we had to do that," he said.
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Authorities arrested an Eastern Shore man Wednesday in connection with atriple stabbing in Ocean City last week. Ocean City police said federal and state law enforcement officials arrested Paul Baynard, 23, of Ridgley, in Queen Anne's County. Police said the arrest stems from a fight...
Ground was broken Tuesday for a new Family Court Courthouse in Sussex County. The new $115-million center will be on the corner of Race and Market Streets in Georgetown - across from the Sussex County Courthouse. In addition to improved security, the new courthouse will have eight courtrooms - two...
Crabs, shrimp, clams, and oysters are abundant on the Delmarva Peninsula, and there's no better place to enjoy fresh, local seafood than Ocean City. Countless restaurants dot the barrier island, and you'll find everything from laid-back crab shacks to upscale dining rooms serving elevated seafood dishes. Here are just a few amazing places to eat seafood in Ocean City, Maryland.
Marina gas pump issues, drainage ditch misuse and updates on projects including lighting on the North Gate bridge, fencing around the Yacht Club and new pickleball courts were highlighted in General Manager John Viola’s report to the Ocean Pines Board last Wednesday. After opening with maintenance on the Swim...
OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Town of Ocean City would like to remind our residents and visitors to expect traffic delays during its Independence Day celebrations, which will be held July 5 instead of July 4 this year. Traffic and pedestrian congestion are expected to be heavy throughout all of Ocean...
