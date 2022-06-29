Campaign 2022: Joe O’Dea wins primary race for senate nomination

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet will face Joe O’Dea in November’s general election. O’Dea beat Ron Hanks with nearly 57% of the vote Tuesday night.

O’Dea is a first-time candidate and construction company owner. He is not an election denier. In a recent interview with CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd , he said election conspiracy theories from his challenger, Ron Hanks, are why Democrats spent millions to make him the nominee .

LINK: Colorado Primary Results

“They want to have him having this debate all summer with Michael Bennet talking about elections that are stolen instead of talking about what’s really important to working Americans here in Colorado which is the price of gas. It’s inflation every time we turn around.”

O’Dea supports an abortion ban with some exceptions.

“I think it has to do with viability, but that’s the debate and that debate could be had by each state.”

O’Dea also pledged to support Donald Trump if he’s the Republican nominee for president in 2024.