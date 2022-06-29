Colorado Springs man gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (CBS4) – A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs suffered injuries after a bison gored him at Yellowstone National Park. The National Park Service says he was walking with his family on a boardwalk near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27.

A small herd of bison was nearby. They say a bull bison charged the group, goring the man. When the family didn’t move, the bison continued to gore the man, officials say.

The man was taken to a hospital with an injury to his arm, but further information was not released. This is the second time a bison has gored someone at Yellowstone this year, NPS says.

Officials urge visitors to stay more than 25 yards away from large, wild animals which include bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer and moose. Visitors should stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

Yellowstone celebrates 150 years in 2022. Earlier this month, sections of the park were closed due to massive and destructive flooding .