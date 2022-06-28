ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'AGT' opera singer transforms into Ariana Grande, Stevie Nicks and Celine Dion: Watch here

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

"America's Got Talent" is known for inspirational auditions from contestants with stories that bring a tear (or several) to the eye.

And viewers of Tuesday's show likely had to reach for a tissue during an audition from singer Lily Meola, who stepped up to the stage with a song so powerful, judge Heidi Klum couldn't help but hit the Golden Buzzer .

The 27-year-old explained to the judges how her life "flipped upside down" after her mother's cancer diagnosis . Her mother eventually died from the disease, she said.

"She was my biggest cheerleader," Meola said, holding back tears. "Singing was something my mom, and I really connected with, and it’s how I fell in love with music in the first place, her playing music in the car. So I’m just trying to make her proud and continue to live my day dream."

Meola added that she lost a record deal while serving as her mother's full-time caretaker, but sees  it as "a bit of a blessing," since it allowed her to spend more time with her mom before her death.

Meola sang her original song "Daydream," about garnering the courage to chase your dreams.

“You have a beautiful voice, and I could feel the emotion," marveled judge Howie Mandel. "In this moment right now, you are that butterfly on the way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FPrR_0gP7dAsJ00
Lily Meola explained to the judges how her life "flipped upside down" after her mother's cancer diagnosis. Her mother eventually died from the disease, she said. NBC, Trae Patton/NBC

The other judges agreed.

"I think your mother is watching you tonight," said Sofía Vergara. "I really enjoyed that song."

Simon Cowell said there's "something special" about Meola.

"The fact that you’ve come back after what you’ve gone through, it says a lot about you, Lily," he added. "So good for you."

'AGT' judge Simon Cowell stunned by 'phenomenal' pole dance act: Watch here

But the highest compliment came from Klum.

"I'm speechless," she said. "Everything about you, you just light up. I see a light around you, and immediately I fell in love with you."

Though Klum noted she was planning to root more for the non-singing acts this season, she couldn't help but give Meola the Golden Buzzer, sending her directly through to the live shows.

"I just want to know what my mom has to say," Meola said. "I think she might be really happy, wherever she might be."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33sZnu_0gP7dAsJ00
"America's Got Talent" is also known for surprises — and boy did The Dremeka Choir deliver an audition no one saw coming. NBC, Trae Patton/NBC

Demon choir shocks Simon Cowell with 'fantastically creepy' set

"AGT" is also known for surprises — and boy did The Dremeka Choir deliver an audition no one saw coming.

The group, wearing typical choir attire, took the stage and seemed quite lovely and mild-mannered. Then they started singing.

The Dremeka Choir, which was revealed to be one of the only metal choirs in the world, launched into a throaty, growling performance of "O Fortuna," followed by a cover of Britney Spears' "Toxic" that sounded like it came straight from the depths of hell.

Cowell, known as a monstrously tough judge, loved it.

"It’s like demons in a choir singing the song from 'The Omen,' " he said. "It was so fantastically creepy. I'm all for going over to the dark side eventually, so I get it."

'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell nearly struck in head with axe in 'very, very dangerous' audition

Vergara said the act made her feel like she was "in some kind of movie with dragons and fires."

Klum, however, wasn't a fan. She hit her "X" in the middle of the audition.

"I didn’t particularly love it," she said. "I don’t think that people would necessarily buy a ticket to come and watch that."

Mandel begged to differ.

“I think you’re opening the eyes and ears of America on our stage," he said.

The group earned three yes's, enough to send them to the next round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gesDc_0gP7dAsJ00
Merissa Beddows showed off her opera prowess before jumping into some uncanny vocal impressions, all while singing "Somewhere over the Rainbow." NBC, Chris Haston/NBC

Opera singer transforms into Ariana Grande, Stevie Nicks, Siri and more

Another musical transformation came from singer Merissa Beddows, who showed off her opera prowess before jumping into some uncanny vocal impressions, all while singing "Somewhere over the Rainbow."

During the performance, Klum called out which impression Beddows would do next by choosing one of six options on an oversized dice.

Without skipping a beat, Beddows sang as Ariana Grande , Stevie Nicks , Celine Dion , Snow White, her own grandmother and even Siri — including Siri during an iPhone glitch.

She earned the approval of all four judges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25E9Nr_0gP7dAsJ00
Willem Roelants, a 25-year-old musician who speedily popped balloons in time with music, ended his act with an injury that left him bleeding from the top of his head. NBC, Trae Patton/NBC

Contestant bleeds from head after botched balloon act

Of course, there were also acts that didn't make the cut.

One act that didn't end well came from Willem Roelants, a 25-year-old musician who speedily popped balloons in sync with music.

He earned four no's from the judges — as well as an injury that left him bleeding from the top of his head.

"I really get into it," the contestant told the judges, with a streak of blood running down the side of his face.

'AGT': Howie Mandel gives Golden Buzzer to 11-year-old discovered singing in studio audience

"We have people that set themselves on fire. You popped a balloon and you're bleeding," Mandel quipped.

Roelants earned four no's — and a visit to an "AGT" medic.

'AGT' season premiere: Saxophonist Avery Dixon blows away judges with emotional audition

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'AGT' opera singer transforms into Ariana Grande, Stevie Nicks and Celine Dion: Watch here

Comments / 9

Related
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Simon Cowell Left Shocked by This ‘Fantastically Creepy’ Performance

We’ve seen some captivating performances, ranging between magic, music, and more, during America’s Got Talent‘s 17th season so far. However, during the show’s fifth round of auditions on Tuesday, one massively unique choir group left judge Simon Cowell utterly shocked by what he deemed a “fantastically creepy” performance. Check out the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Sofía Vergara
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Britney Spears
StyleCaster

Britney Just Told Her Brother to ‘Go ‘F—k’ Himself After Confirming He Was ‘Never’ Invited to Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. A hard hit. Britney Spears called out Bryan Spears after reports emerged of him being invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari. The “Baby…One More Time” singer took to Instagram to clear up rumors and diss her brother in the process. The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She...
MUSIC
shefinds

Toby Keith's Heartbreaking Message To Fans After Announcing Shocking Health Battle: ‘I Need Time To Breathe, Recover and Relax'

Country music singer and musician Toby Keith revealed in a heartbreaking message to fans that he has been battling stomach cancer since late 2021, is receiving treatment and will hopefully be able to perform live soon. The “Red Solo Cup” hitmaker, 60, opened up about his condition with his 809K Instagram followers in a post last week.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Zendaya Just Addressed Rumors She’s Pregnant With Tom’s Baby—Here’s What She Said

Click here to read the full article. Calling her out! Zendaya addresses the pregnancy rumors about her having Tom Holland’s baby. The Dune star took to Instagram to clear the air that none of the posts were real. On June 15, 2022, Zendaya posted a TikTok of a fake pregnancy post made by a fan trying to impersonate her. The fake post included a sonogram of a baby as well as a caption that said “I love you. Halfway there,” and a fake comment made by Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Marisa Tomei. The TikTok is part of a trend called...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singer#Nbc
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
survivornet.com

‘Today’ Show Weatherman Al Roker, 67, And Wife Deborah Roberts, 61, Share ‘Proud’ Moment For Their Special Needs Son, Nick, 19, Who’s Graduated High School

TODAY co-host Al Roker, 67, is experiencing a proud family milestone: his son Nick, 19, just graduated from a private special needs school in New York City. The prostate cancer survivor was all smiles in an Instagram post commemorating the grad, which serves as a bonus reminder for people to get in and get their screenings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

521K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy