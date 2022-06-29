ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

Should City Add Sign Promoting Miami Springs? If so, where?

By Nestor Suarez
miamisprings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Association of Realtors has offered the City of Miami Springs another grant opportunity that involves a city name sign to be placed at a location the city chooses. There are three key decisions to make:. Do we want these signs? Yes or No. If yes, which of...

new.miamisprings.com

Miami New Times

"It's Tragic": Camillus House Beyond Capacity as Miami Rents Rise

Miami's skyrocketing rents and jaw-dropping home prices have many middle-class locals wondering if it's time to pack up and leave. But not everyone has that choice. Some lower-income residents are facing the harsh reality of ending up on the street, leaving Miami's most prominent homelessness assistance organization scrambling to help with limited resources.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale may stick neighborhoods with $104 million redesign bill for Las Olas

Las Olas, the iconic boulevard buzzing with chic restaurants, luxury shops and crowded bars, is in line for an extreme makeover that will cost millions — $104.2 million, to be exact. The ambitious plan, which will take years to complete, calls for pretty landscaping and roomy sidewalks that will open up space for outdoor dining and leisurely strolls along one of Fort Lauderdale’s best people ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamilaker.com

Council approves golf course plan

The Miami Lakes town council has approved the $110 million plan for The Residences & Shops on NINE, a project at the landmark Miami Lakes Golf Course. The golf course will remain open for play during construction. Demolition of the shuttered Miami Lakes Hotel and Golf site (formerly Hotel Indigo),...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken & new Chick-fil-A location headed to South Florida

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Coming soon Brewlihan, Oakland Park John and Stacey Hoolihan’s buzzworthy hub of mead — better known as honey wine — is slated to open at the end of July, adding to the city’s growing cluster of craft-beer bars, breweries and distilleries near ...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami, FL
Government
Miami Springs, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Springs, FL
City
Doral, FL
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
thenextmiami.com

Construction Underway On Expansion Of Fontainebleau Resort In Miami Beach

A seven-level expansion of the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach has commenced under construction. Records show that a foundation permit allowing deep soil mixing was issued in May. Construction equipment has been active on the site for weeks. The project will include parking, ballroom space, and meeting rooms:. Basement level...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

You can now get ticketed for excessive noise coming from your car. But will new Florida law be applied equally?

It’s an unsettling experience when you’re sitting at a sidewalk cafe, enjoying a meal or beverage, and someone in a car drives by, or stops at a nearby traffic light, with music so loud you can’t have a conversation. That’s part of the reason Florida passed the new loud music law, which went into effect Friday. The law says law enforcement officers can write a ticket if the music or other ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wlrn.org

The death of a top Cuban official, the end of jury selection and Miami might see underground tunnels for commuting in the future

One of the most powerful communists in Cuba is dead. General Luis Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja died of a heart attack, according to state media on the island. Lopez-Calleja managed much of Cuba’s economy. He was the head of GAESA — the military conglomerate that runs dozens of state companies — hotels, gas stations, retail stores, ports, marinas and import companies.
MIAMI, FL
#City Hall#Advertising#City Council Meeting#The City Council
calleochonews.com

Tourists in Miami: 5 things you shoud know and not do

Tourists in Miami should make the most of their time in town with these tips and advice. Miami is one of the largest tourist destinations in the world, with an incredible landscape and entertainment opportunity for you to explore. For many tourists in Miami, however, there can be many things that are overwhelming and confusing and many scams that they can fall prey to.
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Vandals target gated community in Boca Raton, homeowners uneasy

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in a senior community in Boca Raton are feeling uneasy after vandals target the neighborhood. Maybeth Binon lives in the neighborhood and thinks vandals are teenagers after a Ring doorbell camera caught it all on camera. The photo appears to show a teenager kicking in a door, his face covered with a mask and headcover.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Woman survives shark bite in Florida Keys, officials say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was taken to a Miami hospital after being bitten in the leg by a shark in the lower Florida Keys, according to Monroe County’s fire rescue division. Emergency crews were called to Summerland Key on Wednesday after a woman jumped off a...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
thenextmiami.com

Plans Submitted To FAA For Massive Redevelopment At Miami Arena Site

Plans for a massive redevelopment at the former Miami Arena were filed with the Federal Aviation Administration this month. The development is planned to become the biggest residential project by unit count in downtown Miami’s history, while also including a large amount of office space, according to a pre-application submitted to Miami-Dade County planners in January.
MIAMI, FL
News Break
Politics
thecoastalstar.com

Manalapan: Estate becomes Florida’s priciest

Manalapan is no longer playing second fiddle to the town of Palm Beach — or any other Florida location, for that matter — when it comes to pricey residential properties. The town became home to Florida’s most expensive estate in June when Netscape co-founder James Clark sold his ocean-to-Intracoastal Waterway property to a fellow billionaire (one who has many, many more billions), Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, for $173 million.
MANALAPAN, FL
Thrillist

Hang Out in Florida’s Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly Small Town

If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Man airlifted to Miami hospital after bitten by shark in Keys

MIAMI - A man required air rescue Wednesday afternoon after Monroe County Fire Rescue said he was bitten by a shark off Summerland Key. Authorities said the man jumped off a boat and surfaced with a large leg laceration. He was immediately treated by those on the boat, who applied pressure and a tourniquet to prevent further bleeding.  Based on the type of injury the Miami hospital confirmed that the patient was bitten by a shark. 
MIAMI, FL

