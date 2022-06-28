‘The Survivor’s Ben Foster on the true story of Holocaust survivor-turned-boxer Harry Haft

While imprisoned at Auschwitz, Harry Haft was ordered by Nazis to fight other prisoners for entertainment before escaping and becoming a professional boxer. Ben Foster (pictured center) portrays Haft in HBO's 'The Survivor.' Courtesy of HBO / Leo Pinter.

In the true-life drama The Survivor, which premiered earlier this year on the HBO Max streaming service, actor Ben Foster (Hell or High Water, Leave No Trace) depicts the physical and psychological bruises carried by Hertzka “Harry” Haft, a Polish Holocaust survivor forced to box against fellow prisoners to survive.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a performance this year that offers as much soul, heart and strength as Foster in The Survivor. Not only did he drop 62 pounds to shoot the Holocaust sequences (only to turn around and gain it back five weeks later), Foster fully committed to each moment. You can feel the weight of his pain with his stillness and how he takes in his surroundings.

The HBO Original film ' The Survivor' marks award-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson’s return to HBO. Based on the incredible true story of Harry Haft, the film reunites Levinson with award-winning actor Ben Foster. Foster stars in the lead role as Haft, who, after being sent to Auschwitz, survives not only the unspeakable horrors of the camp but the gladiatorial boxing spectacle he is forced to perform with his fellow prisoners for the amusement of his captors. Unbeknownst to those trying to destroy him, Haft’s will to survive is driven by his quest to reunite with the woman he loves. Pictured L-R: John Leguizamo, Ben Foster, and Paul Bates. Courtesy of HBO / Jessica Kourkounis.

And the film - directed by Rain Man and Good Morning, Vietnam’s Barry Levinson - is also exceptionally well made. Without losing sight of the man at the center, Haft’s story transitions from his time at Auschwitz to his later life in New York, where he had a brief career in the ring. It’s never too much to handle or too heavy with its messaging. Instead, it finds a sweet spot that hits you right in the feels.

Q&A

Vicky Krieps, left, and Ben Foster star in 'The Survival.' Courtesy of HBO / Jessica Kourkounis.

To focus more on some of The Survivor’s strengths, the Denton Record-Chronicle recently sat down with Foster virtually. In the below video interview, we discuss his nuanced performance, his reflections on the themes and fatherhood, and his quest to make every moment “credible.” Enjoy the conversation, and catch The Survivor on HBO Max today!