ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Crunchyroll Sets Global Theatrical Release for Anime ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’

By Patrick Brzeski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

Sony’s specialty streamer and distributor Crunchyroll has picked up global theatrical rights to Kodansha’s forthcoming feature adaptation of the hit anime series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

The film, with the full title of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond , debuts in Japan in November 2022 and will be distributed in all major global territories in early 2023.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The pickup continues an uptick in worldwide theatrical distribution for fan-favorite anime titles by Crunchyroll and Sony. As anime’s international popularity has surged across global online youth culture in recent years, its theatrical earnings potential also has been on the rise. In recent weeks, Crunchyroll has announced big-screen global release plans for Makoto Shinkai’s forthcoming fantasy anime Suzume no Tojimari and franchise favorites Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and One Piece Film: Red.

The previous film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, 2018’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly, was made for just $8.5 million but earned $30 million in North America and over $120 million worldwide. Other anime hits have put up big performances despite the challenges of the pandemic box office, such as Aniplex’s Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train ($48 million in North America, $504 million worldwide) and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ($30 million in North America, $162 million worldwide).

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond is based on the best-selling light novel written by Fuze and illustrated by Mitz Vah and the popular fantasy adventure anime series of the same name. The series follows Mikami Satoru, an average 37-year-old who dies and is reincarnated as the most unremarkable creature imaginable — a slime. Initially, things are pretty grim. He’s blind, deaf and weak. But by combining his two special abilities, “Predator” and “Great Sage,” the newly named, Rimuru Tempest, will use his blobby powers to gain both friends and foes alike in a diverse new world. The stand-alone story of the upcoming film takes place following the ending of Season 2 of the anime series. More details on the film will be revealed in the coming months.

“The series remains a fan favorite with Crunchyroll audiences, and we’re thrilled to continue the adventures with the theatrical release of the film early next year on the big screen” said Mitchel Berger, Crunchyroll’s senior vp global commerce.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Tim Allen Addresses ‘Lightyear’ Debate: “I Wish There Was a Better Connection” to ‘Toy Story’ Films

Tim Allen is finally weighing in on the continued discussion surrounding Pixar’s recent film Lightyear, which tells the origin story of the human Space Ranger who would inspire the Buzz Lightyear toy that Allen voiced in the four Toy Story films. During a video interview with Extra, Allen explained that he has “stayed out of this” but went on to recall a years-ago conversation with Pixar creatives about potentially exploring Buzz’s origins. “As I’ve said a long time ago, we talked about this many years ago,” Allen said. “It came up in one of the sessions; I said what a fun...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Diaz Coming Out of Retirement for Netflix Movie ‘Back in Action’ With Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz is coming out of a self-proclaimed retirement from acting to star with Jamie Foxx in a Netflix feature aptly titled Back in Action. The announcement was made via Foxx’s social media, where he posted audio of him, Diaz and NFL star Tom Brady talking. “I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire. And I am relatively successful at unretiring,” Brady is heard saying. (Earlier this year, Brady made an announcement he would retire from the NFL, only to unretire two months later to play the upcoming season with the Tampa...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Kamala Harris Emerges as Top Abortion Voice, Warns of More Fallout: “I Definitely Believe This Is Not Over”

During Brett Kavanaugh’s 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearings, then-California Sen. Kamala Harris asked the judge if he thought women’s privacy rights extended to choosing to have an abortion. Kavanaugh declined to answer. With Justice Kavanaugh now part of the court majority that voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and the senator now the vice president, Harris is warning that the court’s decision could trigger some of the same far-reaching privacy limitations she warned of during those hearings.More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Corden, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers React to "Incomprehensible" Overturning of Roe v. WadeWhoopi Goldberg Calls Out Clarence Thomas on 'The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Makoto Shinkai
Person
Lena Dunham
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is celebrating Independence Day weekend with some “Stranger Things.” On July 1, the streamer is debuting the highly anticipated second volume of the smash-hit science fiction series’ fourth season. The much hyped conclusion to the show’s fourth outing will feature two extra-long episodes, including a two and a half hour season finale. Aside from “Stranger Things 4,” Netflix’s big TV offerings for July include “Resident Evil,” an adaptation of the popular Capcom survival horror series. All eight episodes of the series are set to hit July 14. In other fare, the streamer will...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals Its Most-Watched Movies: See the Top 10

Despite an onslaught of backlash following multiple controversial changes, Netflix still remains the world’s leading streaming service. That said, its reign could still conclude very soon, especially if the streaming platform continues to lose subscribers. However, we’re not here to look at the content provider’s downfall. Instead, we’ll actually look at Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched films ever; and interestingly, one actor seems to be a major draw for viewers.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Film#Tojimari#Dragon Ball Super
BGR.com

What to watch on Netflix: New shows and movies in July 2022

One of the biggest Netflix releases of July 2022 happens to be arriving on the first day of the month. The final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 stream on July 1st, and the finale is going to be a whopping two and a half hours long. Will we finally get answers to all our questions about the Upside Down? Or will we have to wait until the fifth and final season?
TV SHOWS
The Independent

The Man from Toronto: Netflix film branded a ‘stinker’ by viewers despite reaching No 1 in rankings

Netflix’s new No 1 film The Man From Toronto has been lambasted by viewers on social media.The comedy-thriller stars Kevin Hart as a sports instructor who is mistaken for an assassin. Woody Harrelson plays the assassin himself, the so-called “Man from Toronto” who becomes entwined in the mistaken-identity caper.The Man from Toronto has risen to No 1 in the Netflix film rankings, although reactions to the film on Twitter have been distinctly mixed.“Is it just me or is The Man from Toronto one of the worst films ever made?” one person asked. “What a stinker.”“I walked out of The...
MOVIES
TheWrap

4 New TV Shows to Watch This Week (And Just as Many Movies), From ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Evil’

This week pretty much has it all – it has Jeff Bridges leading a cool-sounding new series, the end of an exemplary season of Bill Hader’s “Barry,” a new show from Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin (!) and the return of our beloved “Evil.” Plus, there are more big new movies streaming this week than are in theaters, including a new Chris Hemsworth thriller, a Jennifer Lopez documentary and a pair of buzzy Sundance breakouts – one starring Emma Thompson and the other with Dakota Johnson. So, yes, a very good week indeed!
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
SONY
The Hollywood Reporter

Julia Roberts and George Clooney Begrudgingly Reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Trailer

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are starring opposite one another in a romantic comedy, but they aren’t in love when they reunite. “Worst 19 years of my life,” says Clooney’s character in the trailer, describing his relationship with his ex-wife, played by Roberts.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Clooney's Ohio State Abuse Documentary Lands at HBOKeanu Reeves Had One Goal for John Wick in 'Chapter 4': Make Him SufferJulia Roberts to Honor Rising Star at Chopard's Cannes Event “We were only married for five,” she replies, which he then clarifies by noting: “I’m counting the recovery.” The megastars teamed up for Universal’s Ticket to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Vicky Eguia, Public Relations Executive at Amazon Studios, Dies at 48

Click here to read the full article. Vicky Eguia, a public relations executive at Amazon who helped create Oscar-winning campaigns for “Manchester By the Sea” and “The Salesman,” died Saturday. She was 48. The cause was cancer, her family said on social media. Eguia most recently served as director of PR for diversity, equity and inclusion and community relations at Amazon. She joined the company in 2015 to head publicity for its original movies arm and played a critical role in helping the streaming service forge into the world of awards seasons and theatrical distribution as it was looking to compete more...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cafe Minamdang’ on Netflix, A New Cat-and-Mouse K-Drama

Netflix has established itself as a home for popular K-Dramas (Korean dramas), even branching out to create original series. Cafe Minamdang is based on a popular web novel by writer Jung Jae-ha, which also won a grand prize on the platform KakaoPage. How does the adaptation fare as a television series? CAFE MINAMDANG: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: On a semi-busy bridge, the camera employs stylistic smash cuts to hone in on an orange car as it navigates traffic and approaches the MK Noble Hotel. A stylish man in a red suit gets out of the backseat. The Gist: Nam Han-joon...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Margaret Keane, Painter and Subject of Tim Burton’s ‘Big Eyes,’ Dies at 94

Margaret Keane, who went to court to prove that her popular paintings of children with large, sad eyes were indeed hers and not her husband’s, a tale that was told in the Tim Burton film Big Eyes, has died. She was 94. Keane died Sunday of heart failure at her home in Napa, California, her daughter, Jane Swigert, told The New York Times.More from The Hollywood ReporterGregory Jein, 'Star Trek' Model Maker and Two-Time Oscar Nominee, Dies at 76Mary Mara, Actress in 'ER' and 'Law & Order', Dies at 61Vicky Eguia, Amazon Studios PR Executive, Dies at 48 Amy Adams portrayed Margaret...
NAPA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Pratt Clarifies Views: “I’m Not a Religious Person”

Chris Pratt is seeking to change some widespread perceptions about his religious views. The Jurassic World trilogy star told Men’s Health in a new cover story that he’s not nearly as religious as people think (“spiritual” might be a more accurate word based on his description, though he doesn’t use it). Pratt also strongly criticized organized religion for its history of well-documented sins.More from The Hollywood ReporterRusso Bros., Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix Reteam for 'The Electric State''Only Murders in the Building' Showrunner Teases "Upping the Stakes," Guests Stars for Season 2'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Sequel to Hit Theaters in December 2023 “Religion has...
RELIGION
The Hollywood Reporter

Controversial Miles Morales Story Shows Limits of Marvel Comics

Anyone can be Spider-Man. At least, that was the idea when Miles Morales first hit the scene in 2011 as the successor to the Ultimate universe’s Peter Parker. An Afro-Latino teenager taking up the mantle of Marvel’s most beloved and well-known hero, even if it was in an alternate universe, was a game-changer.  The possibilities for the character, the topics that could be tackled, and the creators who could put their stamp on the character seemed endless. We’ve seen some of those possibilities reflected through the Oscar-winning animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and a stellar PlayStation game, Spider-Man: Miles...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy