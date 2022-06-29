ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

‘We won’t go back’: Hundreds gather for abortion rights protest in Cuyahoga Falls

By Melissa Reid
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Hundreds of people packed the Cuyahoga Falls Pavilion and Amphitheater during a rally in support of reproductive rights Tuesday night.

The crowd chanted in outrage at the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We won’t go back. I’ve had a health situation where I had to have an abortion to save me,” said protestor Randy Muln.

Cuyahoga County prosecutor signs effort to curb abortion prosecutions

“It’s not my first rodeo. I will be 75 in October and I fought for this. I can’t believe I am fighting for my granddaughter’s rights,” said protestor Lori Jensen.

The Rally for Reproductive Justice is the latest in dozens of protests and celebratory demonstrations that have been happening across the state.

“I don’t think it’s right for men to decide what should happen to a woman’s body. God gave it to her, He didn’t give it to him,” said protestor Mike Muln.

Cleveland hospitals reevaluate IVF treatments after Roe v. Wade reversal

While it is up to each state, Ohio went further than most, making abortion illegal once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Meanwhile speakers called on those in attendance to contact legislators to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

Lisa Wilbanks
2d ago

who ever wrote this article doesn't understand that men should have rights to their unborn child. if the mother doesn't want the child and the father does, she should be smart enough to give that child to the father after birth!!

Reply
5
SickOfTheLeft
2d ago

these women are conveying the message that Women aren't smart enough to figure out an alternative to birth control. sad.

Reply
6
 

