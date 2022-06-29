ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Safe and sane fireworks begin selling on Tuesday in Clark County

By Kay McCabe
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eL7oN_0gP7aRk300

Starting Tuesday, safe-and-sane fireworks go on sale across Las Vegas.

The firework stands have to be inspected and approved by Clark County fire officials, and be given a permit before they begin selling.

According to Martin Casillas, fire inspector with Clark County, each booth must pass a checklist to receive a permit.

On the 4th, Casillas says they plan to have a team patrolling the city's "hot spots" for illegal fireworks usage.

“The fine starts at $500, and up to $10,000 depending on the amount of power you have on your possession," Casillas said.

If you have any complaints regarding fireworks or loud noises, city and county officials advise you report them to this website , and to only call 911 or 311 for life-threatening emergencies.

For more information on fireworks safety, click here .

Comments / 1

Related
Fox5 KVVU

I-15 travel time doubling due to lane closure

What the Hall: 25 Year Anniversary of the Bite Heard Round the World. A unique Las Vegas anniversary that will make you say What the Hall - even 25 years later! What the Hall is sponsored by De Castroverde Law. Quality, Affordable Dentistry. Updated: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:35 PM...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
KDWN

Las Vegas Fourth Of July Celebrations: Fireworks, Festivities and More

Fourth of July in Las Vegas: What’s a better way to celebrate our freedom than in the city that showcases the best of American culture — in our humble opinion, of course. During this time, the skyline on the Vegas Strip is dotted with trails of bursting light and sparkles that rupture in the atmosphere. And it’s not only The Strip that looks chaotic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Sane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County community pools offering free swimming on Fourth of July

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -To celebrate Independence Day, Clark County will be offering free swimming at outdoor pools and water parks that are open on the holiday. “Community pools are a safe, fun place to celebrate the fourth of July holiday and to cool off from our high summer temperatures, and we are happy to open four of our pools for free on Monday to help the people of Clark County to safely observe our country’s independence,” said Clark County Commission Chairman James Gibson.
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County looking for crossing guards ahead of new school year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -With the new school year starting in just over a month, not only is there a shortage of teachers, but there is also a need for crossing guards. Clark County says hundreds of crossing guards are needed throughout Clark County and neighboring cities. In a release,...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Groundbreaking set for new Las Vegas hotel-casino near airport

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An official groundbreaking ceremony has been set for next week to welcome a new hotel-casino planned for Las Vegas. A spokesperson says Friday's event will mark the start of construction on the Dream Hotel and Casino. Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour are partnering with the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy