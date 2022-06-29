ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT, Gray Television break ground for Jackson media training center

By C.J. LeMaster
WTOK-TV
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Top leaders with Gray Television broke ground Tuesday for the first ever media training center to bring more diversity and inclusion in the broadcast industry, focusing on students from historically Black colleges and universities across the state. The Gray Media Training Center, which will be...

www.wtok.com

